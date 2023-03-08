BLACKSBURG — A proposed 176-home development that would include two dozen more affordable units failed to receive a nod of support from the town’s Planning Commission Tuesday night.

The commission, on a 5-2 vote, decided to recommend to the town council that a rezoning needed for the project be denied.

Commission members Melissa Jones and Andrew Kassoff formed the minority.

The development, Glade Spring Crossing, is a project of developer Cary Hopper that would go on vacant farmland located roughly south of the Village at Tom’s Creek and west of the U.S. 460 bypass. The formal address for the site is 1006 Glade Road.

For the development to go through as proposed, Hopper is asking the town to move nearly 45 acres of land from a rural residential to a planned residential district. Developers often seek the planned residential zoning for their projects to gain greater freedom with density.

While certain aspects of the project have been touted — particularly the affordable housing component — several commission members and a group of neighbors to the site have raised concerns about the density and other specific details of the development.

Many showed up to speak on the rezoning Tuesday, with none of them voicing support for the request.

Among the primary concerns neighbors have expressed is a fear the proposed density is too much for that particular part of town and would lead to issues with traffic and safety, particularly along Village Way South where they said both adults and children walk frequently.

“We shouldn’t try to shoehorn this development in where it doesn’t fit,” said town resident Rebecca Weaver-Hightower, who voiced further concerns about the impact on the land and the loss of a scenic view.

Mike Stein, who lives on Village Way South, raised concerns about his home being near a road that would effectively connect the Village at Tom’s Creek to Glade Spring. He voiced concerns about the safety of those who live along Village Way South.

“We truly live in a village,” said Stein, who called the area he and his neighbors live in a “front porch” neighborhood.

Other expressed concerns: how well large vehicles such as school buses and waste disposal trucks would maneuver in and out of the site and the great number of variances being requested by the developer. Concerns over the impact on the Tom’s Creek watershed have also been expressed.

The development asks for well over a dozen variances. Several residents said they don’t recall any past project requesting that many.

A variance is a deviation from a town standard. For example, the variances sought by Glade Spring include a request to reduce minimum driveway separation from intersections from 50 feet to 20 feet for specific lots and another request to eliminate required sidewalks in certain areas.

Blacksburg Councilman Jerry Ford Jr., who serves on the planning commission, said the project has both pros and cons, with affordable housing being one of the positive points. He, however, took issue with the sheer number of requested variances and the sidewalk plan, particularly on the north side where he said they are “completely lacking.”

Susanna Rinehart, like others Tuesday, praised the affordable housing component, but said she believes the developer, along with some other minds, can figure out the right usage for the property.

“As we’ve worked on this … I feel like the tradeoff is too high,” she said.

Jones, the commission member, was among the few supporters of the rezoning Tuesday, saying the project would be a public and private partnership between the developer and the town. She described that setup as innovative and key in the future shaping of affordable housing.

Jones also addressed the concerns over the variances.

To truly get more affordable housing in town, “we’re going to have to rethink some of these regulations that are extremely costly,” she said.

Kassoff said the development helps fulfill a need driven by Virginia Tech, which he added continues to grow and brings in workers who are looking for places to live locally.

“If not here, then where?” said Kassoff, who pointed to the proximity to retail and other infrastructure.

The 24 affordable units included in Glade Spring would, through the town, receive $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The money, town officials said, need to be spent by 2026.

Additionally, the lots for the affordable housing units will be part of the New River Home Trust, a partnership-based entity that was started to improve local housing affordability.

A trust places a cap on how much a home within the program can appreciate. Instead of relying on typical factors such as sales of similar properties and current market trends, the value would be based on income growth in the area.

Of the 24 affordable units, 10 would be sold to households with incomes at no more than 80% of the area median income; another 10 would be sold to households with incomes at no more than 100% of the AMI; and four would be sold to households with incomes at no more than 120% of the AMI, according to project documents.

The town council, under its usual protocol, would take up the requested rezoning a meeting at its next meeting.