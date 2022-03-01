Blacksburg police chief announces retirement

Blacksburg police Chief Anthony Wilson announced Tuesday that he would retire this summer, stepping down after a 25-year run with the town department.

“I’ve been absolutely blessed to be surrounded by the greatest people on earth here at the BPD," Wilson said in a statement released by the town. "They all serve with such incredible honor, sacrifice and professionalism. They have become my family and together we have weathered some of the toughest times imaginable. I truly look forward to the future and new endeavors, but will always have the men and women of the BPD in my heart and mind.”

Wilson, 60, became chief in 2014. He said then that his law enforcement career began because he missed the camaraderie he'd found during a stint in the U.S. Marines. He said that he joined a fire department, then became a Blacksburg patrol officer. Sixteen years later he became police chief.

Wilson did not set a specific date for stepping down. The town said it has started a process to find a new chief.

In Wilson's retirement announcement, the town ran through a long list of his accomplishments, saying he emphasized community engagement and ties with Virginia Tech.

Among the programs begun under Wilson's watch were the safety programs No Hokie Left Behind, Be Safe Blacksburg, and Adopt a Cop. These included setting up cell phone charging stations in downtown restaurants; establishing Free Ride Fridays to give transport from downtown to anywhere in town; launching Fifth Grade Field Days that introduced fifth-grade classes to one another as they readied for middle school transition; and pairing Virginia Tech fraternities with officers as mentors in the Adopt-a-Cop Academy.

Wilson was part of the Montgomery County Dialogue on Race that examined racial issues articulated by the African American community, the town statement noted.

He worked with New River Community College to create Books to Badges, a program that offered two-year scholarships for students working toward law enforcement careers. This grew into the much-larger Access Community College Education program that gave all students the opportunity to attend community college for two years, the statement said.

Wilson created the Training Triangle that became the cornerstone of the Blacksburg department's officer training. It increased training in tactical ability, advanced communications and de-escalation skills training, and "the spiritual connection to service and psychological wellness," the town statement said.

Wilson has been co-chairman of the New River Valley Public Health Task Force for the two years of the pandemic.

Having served as a patrol field training officer, investigator, investigative unit supervisor, tactical team commander, patrol unit commander and division commander, Wilson became chief when Kim Crannis retired.

Town Manager Marc Verniel said in the town statement that it had been an honor to work with Wilson, and called him "much more than a police chief for Blacksburg … a key leader in the New River Valley."

