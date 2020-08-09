Blacksburg proposes stricter gathering limits, midnight curfew for restaurants

BLACKSBURG — Town officials are proposing measures that would scale back some reopening plans and aim to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among Virginia Tech students.
The Town Council has been asked to approve an emergency ordinance that would generally limit public and private gatherings to no more than 50 people and require that food and drinking establishments not remain open to the public after midnight.
The ordinance, which would go into effect this upcoming Wednesday, would be set to remain in effect for approximately three months. Town council is slated to vote on the measure Tuesday night.
“I think a good way to think about this is it pushes Blacksburg back to phase two, where we were previously,” Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said in reference to the state’s multi-phase reopening.
Phase three of the state’s reopening, which went into effect last month, eased previous restrictions on public gatherings, which are currently capped at 250 people.
Phase three also lifted specific capacity restrictions at stores and restaurants, but left the social distancing requirements.
Blacksburg’s proposed ordinance does re-introduce a 50% capacity limit at restaurants. Hager-Smith, however, said that condition would lead to few capacity changes at most town restaurants due to the social distancing requirements.
Blacksburg’s consideration of tougher restrictions to try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 comes as neighbor Radford deciding to ban gatherings of more than 50 people through Aug. 31.
On Monday, Radford City Council is expected to go over a tabled ordinance that would require the wearing of face masks in public.
A general face mask while in public requirement is in Blacksburg’s ordinance.
Like in Radford, however, a key group that Blacksburg’s ordinance addresses is college students, a substantial chunk of the town’s population that is expected to return to the Tech campus in the coming days.
Hager-Smith said the town is working with some student-affiliated entities to help enforce the measures.
One of those entities, the mayor said, is a group largely made up of apartment owners.
“If a student is found flagrantly violating masking rules or having large gatherings, that student could lose their lease,” she said, referring to one potential consequence that she said the apartment group supports.
The town has also spoken with Tech’s Dean of Students Office, which has agreed to issue code violations to students not following Blacksburg’s ordinance, Hager-Smith said.
“When I say we forged an alliance here, I mean all parties in the community are pulling in the same direction here,” she said.
Echoing comments recently made by Police Chief Anthony Wilson, Hager-Smith said the town is not trying to write tickets “or hurt more feelings.”
“That’s not the point,” she said. “We want to see Virginia Tech students the way we know they can be.”
Hager-Smith said students and the rest of the community need to take these necessary steps and adapt to the “new normal” if they want to return to the familiarity of years past.
Penalties for violations of Blacksburg’s ordinance would come in the forms of misdemeanors.
There would, however, be exceptions to some measures.
For example, the 50-person gathering limit would not apply to religious and wedding ceremonies and “expressive activity” — protests and demonstrations — on public streets and sidewalks.
Restaurants would also be able to provide delivery and take-out services after midnight.
Town officials said they have discussed the ordinance with restaurant operators.
Mike Soriano, an owner of several Blacksburg restaurants, said he finds the proposed measures reasonable.
On conditions such as the 50% capacity limit, he echoed Hager-Smith’s point about how he doesn’t anticipate a significant change due to the existing social distancing requirements. He said restaurants are lucky to hit even 40% capacity under those requirements.
“That won’t really affect any restaurants that I know of,” Soriano said.
Soriano owns Champs Cafe and Sports Bar, Avellino’s, the Wikiteria Market & Cafe at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center and the Our Daily Bread location in Blacksburg, an operation that he runs as part of a partnership.
Soriano said he also sees some benefits with the midnight curfew for restaurants.
For one, he said ending the sale of alcoholic beverages at an earlier time — a proposal that was considered — could prompt patrons who are not quite ready to call it a night to seek out larger parties at apartments. He said that’s less likely to occur after midnight, which he added in the long run helps with the COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Soriano said he anticipates the midnight curfew to affect business. But again, he said he still sees some safety benefits there.
Soriano said standards set by the food and beverage establishments become tougher to enforce the more the night progresses.
“If we were to go after midnight, and not be able to control what’s going on, the consequences of that are worse,” he said.
