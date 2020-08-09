Blacksburg proposes stricter gathering limits, midnight curfew for restaurants

Echoing comments recently made by Police Chief Anthony Wilson, Hager-Smith said the town is not trying to write tickets “or hurt more feelings.”

“That’s not the point,” she said. “We want to see Virginia Tech students the way we know they can be.”

Hager-Smith said students and the rest of the community need to take these necessary steps and adapt to the “new normal” if they want to return to the familiarity of years past.

Penalties for violations of Blacksburg’s ordinance would come in the forms of misdemeanors.

There would, however, be exceptions to some measures.

For example, the 50-person gathering limit would not apply to religious and wedding ceremonies and “expressive activity” — protests and demonstrations — on public streets and sidewalks.

Restaurants would also be able to provide delivery and take-out services after midnight.

Town officials said they have discussed the ordinance with restaurant operators.

Mike Soriano, an owner of several Blacksburg restaurants, said he finds the proposed measures reasonable.