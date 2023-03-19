BLACKSBURG — The town is proposing to raise its cigarette tax to a rate that would bring the locality on par with neighbors Christiansburg and Montgomery County — the latter of which will begin collecting the tax this summer.

Blacksburg is proposing to raise its 30-cent cigarette tax to 40 cents, the rate Christiansburg currently charges. The county, which passed its measure last month, will also charge a rate of 40 cents when its cigarette tax goes into effect July 1. The county will only collect the tax in its unincorporated areas.

Blacksburg Town Manager Marc Verniel, when asked about the reasons for the proposal, said the 10-cent increase would make their cigarette tax more consistent with the rest of the county.

Sales of cigarettes provide Blacksburg with far less money than other taxed items and services.

The cigarette tax brings the town about $200,000 a year, Verniel said. He said the revenue stream has gradually declined over the years due to drops in smoking rates.

Business licenses and the meals tax each typically bring the town several millions of dollars per year, according to figures provided by the locality. The sales and lodging taxes are also projected to bring the town nearly $2 million each in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The town’s cigarette tax, however, doesn’t apply to all smokable products sold by retailers. The tax doesn’t apply to cigars, vapes and pipe tobacco, Verniel said.

Montgomery County’s upcoming cigarette tax wasn’t approved without some debate. The measure passed on a 4-3 vote, with opponents lamenting the burdening of people with a new tax.

Some retailers with locations outside the two towns took issue with the county for removing a competitive advantage they’ve long enjoyed with cigarette sales.

Still, the county’s new measure received support from at least several members of the public, some of whom said it sends a message promoting healthier habits. Supervisors who supported the measure defended it by pointing to the county’s constant need to find new revenue streams to help address increasing needs.