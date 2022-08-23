Blacksburg Town Council calls for abortion rights protection

BLACKSBURG — The town council approved a measure Tuesday night that takes a stand against the U.S. Supreme Court’s highly controversial move two months ago to overturn Roe v. Wade, the nearly five decades old landmark decision that provided a constitutional right to abortion.

The council, as part of the approval of its routine consent agenda, passed a resolution on “Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health Organization, abortion rights, privacy rights in general and public health.”

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a Mississippi law the Supreme Court upheld with its decision in June, bans abortion after 15 weeks, which is about two months earlier than what had been allowed under the historic precedent.

While the Blacksburg resolution is mostly symbolic — at least in terms of what it could mean for abortion rights across the state — it reflects a part of the largely partisan debate that has raged nationally for months.

Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said after the meeting that there are other municipal elected bodies across the state considering resolutions or acting similarly, and the Blacksburg Town Council wanted to play its part.

Blacksburg is also somewhat unique in the matter due to the fact that a major chunk of its population, Virginia Tech students, is of child bearing age, Hager-Smith said.

“It’s really that important to our residents,” she said. “Our citizens are imperiled.”

Hager-Smith spoke on how people have bodily autonomy on other issues such as kidney donations.

The mayor also remarked on the high court’s decision itself.

“In our lifetime, we’ve never had a moment where the Supreme Court rolled back protections for citizens,” she said.

The town’s resolution takes aim at the Supreme Court’s decision, echoing widely held concerns about the potentially far-reaching impact of the ruling.

“In abandoning this long standing precedent, the Supreme Court has also created doubt regarding the continued viability of its other ‘right to privacy’ decisions, such as Griswold v. Connecticut — right to buy/use contraceptives — and Obergefell v. Hodges — same-sex marriage rights,” the resolution reads.

The measure also includes wording on issues being pursued at the state level in the wake of the high court ruling, specifically actions supported by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin’s “proposed ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy threatens the safety and rights of Virginians, including Blacksburg residents, and would create a serious public health concern in our community,” reads a portion of the resolution.

The Blacksburg resolution states the council’s adoption of findings based on Arlington County’s earlier statement on the topic.

The findings the town cites describes abortion care as a critical component of reproductive health care. They say medical research and practice show that safe abortion services improve the bodily and mental health, safety and financial stability of those seeking abortions.

“In a country with maternal mortality rates more than double those of other developed nations, a shortage of maternity care providers and no guaranteed access to postpartum care or paid parental leave, forced pregnancy and birth will increase morbidity and mortality,” reads a portion of the findings cited by the town. “Also, denial of safe abortion care is linked to negative social determinants of health for existing children, who are more likely to live below the poverty line and more likely to be exposed to intimate partner violence than the children of pregnant individuals with access to abortion.”

Through its approved measure, the council stated its intention to take the following actions: Make the protection of reproductive rights — and related privacy rights — a core legislative priority in future Virginia General Assembly sessions; and advocate for federal legislation and executive action that will protect and expand access to abortion, such as expanded access to medication abortion.