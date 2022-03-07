Blacksburg Town Council faces another major housing decision

BLACKSBURG — A proposed affordable housing development in one of Southwest Virginia’s costliest real estate markets has stirred a debate to the point of activism.

Community Housing Partners is proposing to build a 56-unit apartment building on just under three acres of land on the southeast corner of Country Club Drive and South Main Street, an area that is immediately surrounded by both residential neighborhoods and shopping centers that include a Kroger grocery store.

Legacy on Main would use low income housing tax credits. To qualify, residents would be allowed to earn up to 80% of Blacksburg’s area median income, which CHP said on the project’s online page is $63,000 a year for a family of four in town.

The project is estimated to cost roughly $10 million, according to CHP.

Among the points CHP has touted is that Legacy on Main would help with an issue that critics have said has effectively kept a section of the labor force from living in Blacksburg.

Despite the touted benefits, the project has drawn a number of critics who have over the past months raised concerns about the development’s potential impact on neighborhood traffic and safety.

Several opponents have maintained that they are not against the addition of affordable housing in town, including at CHP’s proposed location, but are instead worried about the development being too dense.

Legacy on Main calls for 142 bedrooms, or roughly 52 bedrooms per acre. The height, which has also drawn criticism, would be 39 feet on the three-story portion of the building and 49 feet on the four-story portion.

CHP is asking that the town move the project’s land from the so-called R-5 transitional residential district zoning to planned residential, a designation developers have often sought to gain greater flexibility with density.

The R-5 zone allows multifamily units as long as a conditional use permit is approved and issued, but the district caps its maximum density at 20 bedrooms per acre — a fact pushed by opponents. Another point they have raised is that the town’s future land use designation for the property would be medium density residential, which carries the same bedroom-per-acre limit as the current district.

Opponents have also raised the issue that they believe the width of Country Club Drive is too narrow and a pedestrian hazard could be raised by the development. They are also concerned about the traffic impact on nearby neighborhood roads that have long been used as cut-throughs to Main Street.

In addition to comments at past town-hosted meetings and a flood of correspondences to Blacksburg town officials, criticism of the development as proposed has come via several demonstrations, and an installation of a sign near South Main and Country Club.

The town Planning Commission issued a narrow recommendation in favor of the rezoning.

Town Council is slated to vote on the measure Tuesday night.

“It’s going to be the toughest vote I’ve ever taken,” said Councilwoman Susan Mattingly. “I understand the neighbors’ concerns … It’s a very tough one.”

On the other hand, finding affordable housing has long been a serious challenge in Blacksburg and the problem has worsened since the start of the pandemic as a result of a greater national housing boom, Mattingly and other town officials have said.

“It’s going to change the neighborhood’s character. The entrance to this neighborhood will be forever altered,” she said. “But the town of Blacksburg is growing all over. We have development pressure all over town. Clearly, the neighborhood is very, very upset about it, and that makes it hard. [But] we also have a profound need for affordable housing. Keeping R-5 doesn’t move the needle in the direction we need it to go. It’s a choice we’re going to have to make.”

Blacksburg has made efforts in recent years to tackle the issue of its housing affordability. That work has most recently included surveys and studies done at both the town and regional level and the idea of a community land trust that would create a permanent affordable housing stock and place a cap on how much a home in that trust can appreciate.

Although it doesn’t give a full picture of the town’s housing market, the most recently available U.S. Census data shows that the median home value of owner occupied units in Blacksburg is $298,400. That same data point is, respectively, $190,000 and $170,800 for neighbors Christiansburg and Radford.

For opponents, the concerns of traffic and safety still trump the ones about the town’s long-existing struggles with affordability. And several, again, maintain they are not dismissing the affordability problem and would otherwise support a scaled down project — something the developer has said has already been done and can’t be done any more without hurting the economic feasibility of the development.

Blacksburg resident Ed Hokanson said the development is “too much for that space” and referred to the land’s current zoning and future land designation.

“Now a developer comes along asking for a rezoning to put in two and a half times, three times, the number of units the zoning allows,” he said. “It’s going to wreck havoc in that small space.

Affordable housing is needed, “but that’s not the space,” he added.

Hokanson organized two demonstrations last month against the development, each of which he said drew half-a-dozen people.

Hokanson said he also doesn’t view the issue as one limited to the area near South Main and Country Club Drive. He said increased densities in one section of town can reverberate to other parts.

Kari Brizendine, who lives on Mateer Circle and near the site, is one of the many who has written to the town about the issue.

Like other critics, Brizendine raised questions about whether Country Club Drive can safely handle an increase in traffic.

“This street is so narrow that residents pulling out of their driveways must cross the centerline to make the turn. The traffic backs up if there are three cars in the right lane and other cars drive down the wrong side of the street to get into the left lane,” Brizendine wrote.

Despite the vast opposition, Legacy on South Main does have supporters.

“It’s interesting that the same people who complain about Legacy, they have no qualms about [the project] on the Rugby Field,” said Dan McMichael, who lives along Airport Road. “To me, it comes down to I don’t think they want poor people living near them.”

The Rugby Field project McMichael referred to is a plan to build just under 100 townhomes on property behind the Kroger. He said that development, which is going on Country Club Drive just west of South Main, isn’t considered an affordable housing project.

The townhomes did have their critics, but the number of people who turned out to speak on that development at a council meeting last month paled in comparison to the crowd for Legacy on South Main on the night of the planning commission’s recommendation. While the development managed to obtain a necessary conditional use permit, not all council members voted in favor of the measure.

McMichael put up a sign in his yard supporting Legacy on South Main. While opponents may have raise a few valid concerns, he said he’s ended up tuning much of them out due to some derogatory comments he heard at a past neighborhood meeting put on by the town.

McMichael said among those comments was a claim that Legacy on South Main residents wouldn’t be able to shop at “Gucci Kroger” — the nickname many in Blacksburg have given the grocery store on South Main due to its more upscale appearance.

One of the points CHP has provided to support the need for the development at its proposed location is the proximity to services such as grocery shopping.

McMichael said he otherwise views much of the comments against the development as nothing more than a series of excuses to not put it in that area. For example, regarding the width concern over Country Club Drive, he said that issue is really out of CHP’s hands but the organization is still attempting to address it through a promise to reconfigure the curb and widen the sidewalk specifically for pedestrian safety.

McMicheal said the other major issue that’s driving his support for Legacy on Main is how increasingly out of reach the town has become for skilled workers such as teachers and police officers, which are among the groups CHP is eyeing for the development.

“We’re desperate,” he said, referring to the affordability of the town. “If I move to Blacksburg right now, I’m not sure I’ll be able to afford a home. I don’t think I can sell my home and buy it right back.”

Others echoed the argument that workers who have the education and skills to earn above a living wage should face fewer barriers to living in Blacksburg.

Kelly Pender, an English professor at Virginia Tech and who lives just a few blocks away from the proposed site, said non-tenured track in her department start at just over $40,000. She said that type of pay significantly lowers their prospects of buying a home in town.

“They can’t buy houses here,” she said. Legacy on Main, “it’s an opportunity to mitigate the problem a bit.”

The location makes sense, given its proximity to shopping, transit and an elementary school, Pender said.

“It might actually be true that it’s too dense, too tall, or inconvenient, but for me those claims don’t actually outweigh the need for affordable housing,” she said, adding that she doubts there is a perfect location for that kind of development.

Town council’s meeting Tuesday will start at 6:30 p.m. at the municipal building.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.