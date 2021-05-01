Blacksburg's adopted budget: 'Mostly in a holding pattern'

The town is not exactly seeking to increase revenue at the moment and is instead more concerned about working to keep operations going amid a decline in money coming in, Bush said.

“We’re mostly in a holding pattern, trying to do with what we have,” he said.

Bush said one of the keys to finally getting out of the pandemic will be the vaccines and a hope that the vaccination rate will increase over the coming months.

“We want to get out of the pandemic … but if people don’t get vaccinated, then we’ll never get out of the pandemic,” he said. “We’re going to be in a holding pattern with that regard. It will have more time to make variants and, of course, we don’t know what that brings.”

Due to being a college town, Blacksburg draws some significant revenues from sources such as the meals and lodging taxes.

Revenues from those two taxes and business licenses are projected to improve from the current fiscal year, but still won’t quite hit the levels of previous years.