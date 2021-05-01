Blacksburg's adopted budget: 'Mostly in a holding pattern'

The Blacksburg Town Council unanimously approved a $114.1 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Excluding capital expenses and debt service—which town officials say can be misleading as they are unique to each fiscal year and give the appearance of a wildly fluctuating budget—the new budget marks an increase of 6.7% over the current fiscal year’s budget, according to town figures.
The approval of the new budget Tuesday comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a historic crisis that has especially impacted the revenues of college towns such as Blacksburg.
“Of course, it creates a concern. We’re not used to being in a situation where we don’t have the normal activity in the town, either because of Virginia Tech events such as big ACC games … or the Moss Arts Center,” Councilman John Bush said about the financial impact of the pandemic. “It’s hard to know exactly when that will turn around. I think there are some good things possibly on the horizon … but we don’t know whether or not that’s going to turn around this year or we’re going to have to wait around until next year.”
Blacksburg officials previously said that they don’t expect the town’s revenues to return to normal levels until at least some time next year and have voiced uncertainty about exactly when some of the major revenue generators such as Tech will return to conditions that resemble those of pre-pandemic times.
The town is not exactly seeking to increase revenue at the moment and is instead more concerned about working to keep operations going amid a decline in money coming in, Bush said.
“We’re mostly in a holding pattern, trying to do with what we have,” he said.
Bush said one of the keys to finally getting out of the pandemic will be the vaccines and a hope that the vaccination rate will increase over the coming months.
“We want to get out of the pandemic … but if people don’t get vaccinated, then we’ll never get out of the pandemic,” he said. “We’re going to be in a holding pattern with that regard. It will have more time to make variants and, of course, we don’t know what that brings.”
Due to being a college town, Blacksburg draws some significant revenues from sources such as the meals and lodging taxes.
Revenues from those two taxes and business licenses are projected to improve from the current fiscal year, but still won’t quite hit the levels of previous years.
Under the new budget, the meals tax is projected to provide $5.7 million in revenue. That amount is over $1 million more than what’s projected for the current fiscal year, but still about $200,000 less than the 2018-19 year. The hotel tax and business licenses are also expected to bring hundreds of thousands of dollars less than a few years ago.
Blacksburg’s budget, however, does contain some new developments.
The budget includes some significant capital projects and a 3% raise for employees, with the latter measure initially intended to be passed last year.
The new budget also includes a raise of $100 a month for town council members. The raise will go into effect on Jan. 1 of next year. It will bring the town council members and mayoral salaries to $10,200 and $12,000, respectively.
Among the capital projects is a plan to purchase 21 electric buses for the Blacksburg Transit, a move that would make about two-thirds of the system’s fleet electric.
On April 22, or Earth Day, BT launched five electric buses, its first ever cohort of such vehicles. Town officials say there’s a goal to be 100% electric in about a decade, depending on funding.
Blacksburg’s new budget leaves the 26-cent real estate tax rate unchanged, but will raise the monthly utility bill by $2.71 for the average customer.
Included in the utility bill increase is a water rate hike, part of which is to help pay for the water treatment plant project that is currently underway. Christiansburg, Montgomery County and Virginia Tech are each also contributing to the project.