Blacksburg's mayor to face election challenge

As far as issues, Hager-Smith said she’s pushing for continued support of the business community. She said she believes the town has done a tremendous job assisting the business community throughout the pandemic, which she describes as “horrible, horrible time.”

As has been the case with many other localities, the COVID-19 pandemic has financially impacted Blacksburg. Key revenue streams such as the meals and lodging taxes and business licenses are over the near future expected to bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars less than they had in some previous years.

Hager-Smith, however, pointed to the provision of outside funding such as last year’s federal CARES Act and touted what she sees as an almost renewed sense of cooperation between the various agencies in the region to wade through the challenges of the health crisis. She specifically referenced a task force that was formed last year to handle much of the local response to the pandemic and a years-long campaign that helped with plans to return passenger rail to the New River Valley.

“It’s a highly developed sense of regionalism that’s going to benefit us in the future,” Hager-Smith said.