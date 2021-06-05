Bohn, Watson seek Democratic nomination for Montgomery supervisor seat

Watson has said he doesn’t see his age as a disadvantage, and instead considers it as an opportunity to bring fresh perspectives and new ideas to the county.

Watson has leaned on his roots to Montgomery County to demonstrate his familiarity with a number of issues. He has said he was particularly close to and even affected by some issues the board of supervisors tackled over the years.

Watson attended Kipps Elementary School and was later among the Blacksburg Middle School students who were temporarily shifted to Christiansburg due to the 2010 collapse of the old Blacksburg High School’s gym roof.

The collapse of the gym roof alerted him to the issue of crumbling school infrastructure, an issue he said he’d like to more seriously tackle if elected.

He recalled that infamous incident.

“All of that is a consequence of the county not seeing far enough into the future to take steps to actively mitigate those risks,” he said.

Watson said he sees school infrastructural issues in other parts of the county, particularly in the eastern Montgomery County community of Shawsville.

“If we say our students are our future, then we need to be prepared to make an investment in that,” he said.