Bohn, Watson seek Democratic nomination for Montgomery supervisor seat

Sara Bohn and Liam Watson will square off Tuesday in the Democratic primary for the party’s nomination to run for Montgomery County’s District A supervisor’s seat.
Watson, 21, is challenging Bohn, 54, for a seat Bohn initially won in 2017 after she defeated long-time incumbent Annette Perkins in that year’s primary.
District A, which has long been a Democratic stronghold, covers the northeast section of the county and includes a portion of Blacksburg. In all likelihood the winner of Tuesday’s primary will be the next District A representative. No Republican entered the race—and there are no other announced candidates.
Bohn and Watson have secured endorsements. Bohn has them from state Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg, town Councilman John Bush and county school board member Penny Franklin. Watson has an endorsement from Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith and school board member Sue Kass.
Bohn said she is leaning on her experience and track record to hopefully emerge victorious on Tuesday. She was critical of her opponent.
“What’s happened is that the people in District A can tell there’s no substance with my opponent, no experience,” she said this past week. “Then they look at me. I have the experience, I’ve been able to get things done. There’s no reason to change from that.”
Bohn has experience in financial planning and is a former engineer. She has also worked for a number of charitable organizations in the region, experiences she said has led her to become even more familiar about a number of issues tackled by the county’s Board of Supervisors.
Among the matters Bohn has been passionate about include her long-time opposition to the Mountain Valley Pipeline project and ongoing issues such as the need for affordable housing and a push to expand high-speed broadband availability to underserved parts of Montgomery County, which includes a nearly $1 million grant for broadband expansion in the eastern part of the county.
On her early opposition to the pipeline project, she said:
“I just knew that solar and alternative energies were coming of age and a pipeline like this wasn’t going to be necessary because of the convergence of everything,” she said.
Bohn was one of the supervisors who a few years ago voted against the issuance of a special use permit for a natural gas gate station in eastern Montgomery. The measure, which still narrowly passed on a 4-3 vote split along party lines, allowed the gate station to tap into the pipeline.
Watson is the parish administrator at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Blacksburg and a graduate of the College of William & Mary.
Watson has said he doesn’t see his age as a disadvantage, and instead considers it as an opportunity to bring fresh perspectives and new ideas to the county.
Watson has leaned on his roots to Montgomery County to demonstrate his familiarity with a number of issues. He has said he was particularly close to and even affected by some issues the board of supervisors tackled over the years.
Watson attended Kipps Elementary School and was later among the Blacksburg Middle School students who were temporarily shifted to Christiansburg due to the 2010 collapse of the old Blacksburg High School’s gym roof.
The collapse of the gym roof alerted him to the issue of crumbling school infrastructure, an issue he said he’d like to more seriously tackle if elected.
He recalled that infamous incident.
“All of that is a consequence of the county not seeing far enough into the future to take steps to actively mitigate those risks,” he said.
Watson said he sees school infrastructural issues in other parts of the county, particularly in the eastern Montgomery County community of Shawsville.
“If we say our students are our future, then we need to be prepared to make an investment in that,” he said.
Watson brought up the issue of bond ratings. He recalled how the county couldn’t borrow money for major projects for a few years due, in part, to having to build a new Blacksburg High School.
The new Blacksburg High School, among other projects at the time, pushed the county’s borrowing to the limit, a hurdle Watson said he fears the county could run into again if it doesn’t try to jump ahead on some existing school infrastructural challenges.
Watson has also voiced passion for expanding broadband.
“It’s time Montgomery County gets serious about actually doing something about this,” Watson said. “It’s a public service. It’s the modern equivalent of electrifying rural areas … a way to connect with other people. It’s crucial for Montgomery County to be able to compete in the 21st century.”
Watson has dominated Bohn in the current election cycle on fundraising, according to the most recent campaign finance reports.
Watson has raised a total of $11,830 since November, according to the most recent figures aggregated by the Virginia Public Access Project.
On the other hand, Bohn raised $1,218 for the April 1 to May 27 reporting period. She did come into that period with $1,493 of cash on hand, but most of that balance is due to contributions, loans and expenses from a few years ago.
Bohn said she hasn’t seen a need to match her opponent “dollar for dollar” and is instead putting faith in her relationship with voters and her track record as a supervisor.
Watson did raise some concerns with Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt about whether Bohn correctly reported her campaign finances this year, according to emails between himself and the constitutional officer.
Pettitt, however, told The Roanoke Times that there didn’t appear to be a “willful” reporting violation on Bohn’s end.
“An amended report has been filed,” Pettitt wrote in an email Thursday evening.
Bohn rebuffed suggestions she made errors on her campaign finance reporting.
“I’m telling 100%. I’m reporting everything,” she said. “Why spend more when I know I can win this election [with] a good track record?”
Voters can cast ballots at District A precincts from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.