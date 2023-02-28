The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors tabled a public hearing for a special use permit for a proposed 300-unit apartment complex, to the chagrin of the citizens in attendance.

Dozens in the crowd jeered at the board when it voted to reschedule the hearing for its March meeting at the request of the developer, Thomas Builders of Virginia.

The property owned by Invest Properties LLC and Whisper Hill LLC sits just off of U.S. 220 between the Daleville Cemetery and a Freedom First Credit Union, not far from Lord Botetourt High School.

The developer is seeking approval for two special use permits. One to increase the density allowed to be 13.99 units per acre, and a second to raise the allowable building height to approximately 55 feet.

However, Thomas representative Daniel Cyrus said his company asked the county for a month extension before presenting its case to the board, so it could address some of the concerns citizens raised at a Feb. 13 planning commission meeting.

The planning commission voted to recommend approvals of the density permit 3-2 and the height permit 5-0, according to county records.

“We’ve heard some comments we feel like we can help address to create a better project … the main item we’ve heard that we can address is the traffic,” Cyrus said.

His company plans to work with VDOT to address the concerns of traffic congestion by potentially building off of traffic projects already in the works, which would be “paid for by Thomas at no additional costs to taxpayers," he said.

Currently there are two proposed entrances into the complex and one exit, according to Cyrus.

Botetourt resident Greg Rieley said while traffic is one of his main concerns, he is also worried about what the project would do to the cemetery, which he said was established in the late 1800s.

“That is a great piece of history in the county, and I’m not sure if they [developers and county officials] really care about its significance,” he said.

Cyrus said his company has been in contact with cemetery stakeholders to address their concerns, and Thomas has agreed to fence in the area next to the cemetery using easements on the approximately 21.5-acre plot as not to encroach on the cemetery’s property.

The 50 or so citizens who showed up to Tuesday's meeting expressed the extreme displeasure for rescheduling the meeting for what is described as “upscale multifamily buildings” in the developers application packet.

One woman who was looking and pointing at supervisors from the top of the auditorium yelled “you need to go, you’ve messed up the county for the last 10 years,” which drew applause from many in the room.

The same woman also used another term for chicken excrement to describe the supervisors, which was audible throughout the room.

Buchanan District Supervisor Amy White, who also is the board vice chairwoman, said she understood the frustration from those in attendance, but thought moving the meeting until next month was ultimately the best move.

“What I would ask them is to be patient and not rush this process,” she said. There will be a better option if we wait one month. It’s not a race. I’m in no hurry to dot the i’s and cross the t’s”

White expressed her apologies to those who came out for the meeting, saying the county only found out about the request for the delay Tuesday.

When attendees clamored for the chance to speak before the delay, White told them there was little point to speak against something that may be completely different when Thomas comes back with its updated plan in March.

She also said she is not without her concerns about some aspects of the project.

“I think there are some valid concerns. There are some things being talked about that I’m not as concerned about. I feel like our schools are not at full capacity as has been stated,” she said, citing a recent study by the school board. “I am concerned about [traffic] safety on 220.

“I think for me transportation is the biggest of my concerns. I am thankful for the time to work things out. But I understand the frustration. It comes with the territory.”

The next meeting is scheduled for March 28 at 57 S Center Drive in Daleville. Cyrus said he doesn’t expect Thomas to request another delay for the public hearing.