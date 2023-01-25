Botetourt County Board of Supervisors elects new leadership

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors elected its chair and vice chair at its meeting Tuesday.

Mac Scothorn will serve as the chair while Amy White will serve as the vice chair for 2023, according to a county release. Both were elected unanimously by the five-member board.

Scothorn is replacing Richard Bailey of the Fincastle District, who served as head of the board in 2022.

Scothorn, who represents the Valley District and is an optometrist at Vistar Eye Center, previously held the position in 2015 and 2021, and served as vice chair last year.

He is also the chair of the county’s Broadband Commission.

Scothorn’s term on the board expires at the end of the year, according to the county’s website.

“All of us on the board take our jobs very seriously and we will continue to work diligently together to serve the community," he said in the release. “I am so happy to serve alongside my fellow board members to help shape the future of Botetourt County,”

White, who represents the Buchanan District and is a dean at Virginia Western Community College, joined the board in 2021, and her term expires at the end of 2025, according to the county’s website.

White is a big supporter of the Botetourt Farmers Market, and lives on her family’s six-generation beef cattle farm with her family, according to the release.

“I am grateful for the support of my fellow board members,” she said in the release. “I look forward to working alongside them to continue serving our beautiful county and leading it into the future while respecting its rich history.”

Meetings are held at 2:00 pm on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Botetourt County Administration Center.