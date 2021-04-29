Botetourt County Republican voters to choose supervisor candidates Saturday

She wants to use her position to support agriculture in the county, including such agritourism endeavors as the annual Sunflower Festival at Beaver Dam Farms. White noted that she helped start an agriculture program at Virginia Western. Broadband is a key issue as well, she said.

"We made great strides the last year, but I still have some really apparent pockets in Buchanan that are uncovered," she said. "I want to try and help those folks find coverage as well as oversee some of the big projects we know are coming along [U.S.] 11 and in Arcadia."

Two of her goals center on the town at the heart of her district, she said. Her thoughts on Buchanan are twofold.

"I want Buchanan to become known as a business-friendly small town," she said. "I think the resources we have in the downtown area are just so impressive and so full of potential. Equally tied with that is supporting positive youth development in my community, any way I can.

"In my heart, I’m an educator. … I want to help the young folks have jobs and have a place that they can call home and hopefully come back to."