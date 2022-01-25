Botetourt County ups firefighter, paramedic starting pay

New Botetourt County firefighters and paramedics will start their lifesaving work at higher salaries, according to a vote cast by the board of supervisors on Tuesday.

To make Botetourt County more competitive with surrounding localities, firefighters and emergency medical technicians will now start at $40,000 per year if they are certified in basic life support, or $45,000 annually with training in advanced life support, county documents said.

The increase represents a boost of between $3,500 and $4,500 from previous starting salaries, according to documents.

Also decided during Tuesday’s meeting by unanimous vote, Richard Bailey will be chairman of the board for 2022. Vice chair for the year is Mac Scothorn, who was chairman in 2021.

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors meetings are held in the county administration center at 57 S. Center Drive, with the public session beginning at 2 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, except for the December meeting, which will occur this year on Dec. 20.

