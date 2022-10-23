Botetourt County's small towns' strong foundations anchor future hopes

BUCHANAN — Folks drift from afar, sometimes without realizing, to this small town for the fun and beauty of nearby trail hikes, bike rides and inner-tube floats, but they might stay a while upon discovering the classic charm of Main Street.

In idyllic Buchanan, Town Manager Susan McCulloch said she often watches from her home on Lowe Street while summertime paddlers put into the James River. As autumn falls over Botetourt County, reinvention is how she describes changes of recent decades in this rural town of 1,100 residents.

“People just love the river here. And it is beautiful, absolutely beautiful,” McCulloch said. “The river used to be this space we turned our backs toward. Now, we’re facing and embracing it.”

The James River of the past was periled by pollution, and poor watershed management resulted in frequent flooding, culminating in a 1985 flood that remains deepest on record, town officials said.

The river for decades was kind of let go, but is now a renewed focal point for townspeople and visitors, said Harry Gleason, Buchanan’s director of community development and events.

“The outfitters and their success really got people thinking differently about the river, because they were bringing so many people here,” Gleason said. “It continues to grow that way, people seeing it as an asset.”

Twin River Outfitters offers adventures afloat from its waterside storefront on Lowe Street beside Buchanan Town Park. Co-owner John Mays said there are still too many tires to fish out of the James River, but far fewer now than when the tubing business began 17 years ago.

“We ended up relocating our business from Glasgow, Virginia, to Botetourt County, specifically Buchanan, because of all the numerous river access points on the James River,” Mays said. “It’s just worked out really well as a nice tourism, outdoor recreation-minded area.”

Town officials said they hope to facilitate future outdoor assets for Buchanan by looking ahead. It is one of 25 small communities nationwide participating in the federal planning program Recreation Economy for Rural Communities.

“We’re happy that this is going to be a community-driven plan that will be coming from the citizens of Buchanan,” McCulloch said. “It will be a roadmap for our long-range planning.”

The goal of the federal program is to help rural communities leverage outdoor recreation to revitalize Main Streets, improving environmental protection and public health along the way, according to an announcement from the Environmental Protection Agency.

A 12-member local steering committee is now working with federal consultants over a six-month span to develop strategies and an action plan for growing Buchanan’s outdoor recreation economy, town officials said.

“These are things that the residents of the town will be enjoying also,” Gleason said. “It’s not something that’s being done for a customer base, it’s really things that will improve life for the community.”

The recreation economy has been at play for years in Buchanan, but by putting a name to it and nailing down actionable plans for the future, town officials hope to garner more momentum for downtown revitalization.

Already, redevelopment of the former Groendyk factory buildings will result in something new for Buchanan: creation of a 4,000 square-foot brewpub, McCulloch said. That’s one example of a strong outdoor economy helping to attract new business.

“Whatever tourists like, so do residents. If you drive around Buchanan, you see so many canoes and kayaks outside of people’s porches,” McCulloch said. “People move here to be near the river, and to enjoy it.”

Homes that would have never been purchased in prior years are now desirable places to live, Gleason added.

“It’s seeing a lot of investment, simply because of the ties to the river and recreation,” he said.

And Buchanan is not the only small town in Botetourt County angling for the future.

Fincastle this year commemorated the 250th anniversary of its founding, with every intent to carry that history into the future, said Mayor Mary Bess Smith.

“I can’t think 250 years into the future, but you know, just short-term there’s so much going on,” Smith said. “With the new courthouse remodel and the new history museum that’ll go up, this is really going to give us an opportunity to reinvigorate downtown Fincastle.”

With construction underway downtown on a new county Courthouse, and recent plans announced to open a Fincastle History Museum, Smith said those public investments should help entice business growth.

“I would love to see more private sector investment coming in,” Smith said. “We’ve got some old buildings even on Courthouse Square that are outside of the scope of the courthouse project, but would just be beautiful if they could be reinvigorated, remodeled and repurposed.”

A lot of people have put time into the community, its traditions and history, and that’s something Smith said can be built upon during a time of great societal change.

“In this era of technology and everything associated with it, one of the things I hope Fincastle will become is like a Mecca for genealogical research,” Smith said. “A lot of the paperwork related to some of the early families is located in Fincastle. We have a couple of resources that you can only get by coming to town.”

She also mentioned bolstering the artisans and other talented people of Fincastle, population 700, as a means of building the community. It takes more than brick and mortar to give a town its presence, Smith said.

“Two hundred and fifty years from now, I would hope that a lot of our buildings would still stand,” she said. “As testament to the fact that people did a lot of work to try and continue to preserve those buildings.”

Across the state, small communities looking to develop their downtowns can access small business and tourism grants, said Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, a Buchanan native.

“It’s very challenging today to be a small town,” Austin said. “We have to be very innovative and creative to attract and draw people, but I think we also have something that those other entities don’t have, and that’s a personal aspect.”

There are lessons small towns can learn from each other, he said. Successes from one place, be it in Vinton, Lexington or Williamsburg, could be worth replicating elsewhere.

“I’m impressed with the little town of Clifton Forge, the Masonic Theater over there,” Austin said. “I wish we had a facility like that.”

The 1906-built theater in Clifton Forge reopened in 2016 after extensive renovations, and, like Twin River Outfitters, is an example of how business investment can drive downtown revitalization, Austin said.

There is a growing movement to return to small towns and tight-knit communities with quaint downtown storefronts, he said.

“I think that’s what people are going to seek in the future,” Austin said. “I witness people every day who are giving back, who’ve grown up in small town communities and are coming back and devoting their time. I think that’s a critical component of society today.”

As internet becomes more accessible and with more people able to work remotely, the opportunity arises for more people to live in rural areas, said Bo Trumbo, a former state senator and longtime Fincastle resident.

“A lot of people think of the future and they think in terms of technology, and they see the West Coast and the Northeast, and Northern Virginia,” Trumbo said. “So it’s ironic that the increase in broadband has provided an opportunity for people to migrate into more rural areas and still be able to work from a distance and be able to take hold of the advantages that small town life has.”

Furthering the outdoor economy in Buchanan and emphasizing the historicity of Fincastle are continuations of those towns’ foundations, he said. It makes good sense for any town to use its existing and past assets to encourage authentic future growth, for community and commercial well-being.

“When people think of history, they think of tri-cornered hats and all that sort of thing, but it was very much a commercial aspect,” Trumbo said. “Each one of those towns has a history in and of its own that has continued on to the present.”