Botetourt supervisors approve $111 million budget, new courthouse plan presented

Caseload analysis shows that there will not be enough room in the existing building for a growing population and courthouse staff, the architects told the supervisors. By 2030, a second circuit judge will be needed, and a second courtroom for that caseload, the architects said.

The firm suggested a lookalike structure, while extending the new building toward Back Street, according to the plan, posted at botetourtva.gov/news.

The expanded courthouse footprint, most efficiently built, will work best if the Botetourt County Historical Society's museum, which stands behind the courthouse, is moved farther back. The building, erected in 1791, was recently included among the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation's 2021 endangered sites.

New parking and a public green were featured, with the firm suggesting that the county's Confederate Veterans Monument be moved from the courthouse's front steps to the north side of the relocated museum building, next to parking and handicap access.

A group of public speakers, present at many past supervisors meetings, again spoke against moving the monument. Regardless of its final location, that spire will have to be moved for the demolition and new construction.

After moving court and clerk staff into "swing space" at the Old District Courthouse and the public safety building, and moving the museum building, construction is scheduled to begin by the end of 2022, and take two years.

