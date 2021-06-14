Botetourt supervisors to see new courthouse plans next week

A brand new circuit courthouse in Botetourt County would appear much like the one that stands on Fincastle's Main Street today, according to a plan that the county supervisors are set to consider next week.
An advisory committee formed to study the issue will recommend at the supervisors' June 22 meeting that a new building go on the site of the existing structure at the county seat.
"The proposed courthouse concept … duplicates the existing red brick façade with white-columned portico, the building’s green raised-seam metal roof, and its signature clock spire," according to a Monday county news release.
It is estimated to cost about $25 million, a cost the county can bear without raising tax rates, according to a financial analysis that the county commissioned, according to the release. VACO/VML Finance, of Richmond, did the analysis. The structure should be complete two years after construction begins.
The 45-year-old courthouse replaced the original, which was lost to a 1975 fire. In recent years, it "has become increasingly unsuitable for workers and visitors," the news release reads. Access for people with disabilities, multiple water leaks, poor security and a size inadequate for a growing population are among the building's many problems.
The county hired Architectural Partners of Lynchburg and appointed the advisory committee to solve the issue. The committee includes Circuit Judge Joel Branscom, Clerk of Circuit Court Tommy Moore, Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander, Fincastle Town Mayor Mary Bess Smith, county supervisors Richard Bailey and Steve Clinton, two people from the historical society and sheriff's office staff members. Retired Circuit Judge Malfourd “Bo” Trumbo consulted.
The advisory committee's plan calls for a move of the Confederate Veterans' Monument, which stands by the courthouse's front steps. It would expand parking and create a courthouse "green" area for public use and gatherings, according to the news release. The monument has been a subject of debate after the supervisors commissioned a committee that recommended it be moved from in front of the courthouse. Supervisors had tabled a final decision on the monument's fate until it received the courthouse committee's report.
If enacted, the plan would also likely mean a move for the Botetourt County Historical Society’s museum, which the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation listed among its 2021 endangered sites.
The museum stands behind the courthouse. In its endangered sites list announcement, the preservation foundation wrote that it is "threatened by plans to renovate and expand the courthouse complex." It was erected by 1791, beginning its history as a one-room law office, but expanded over the decades to become a hotel in the 1850s and apartments in the 1930s, the foundation's report reads.
The museum had used the space since 1965.
“Avoiding or minimizing impact on the Historical Society’s museum was important to the Committee,” Architectural Partners Project Manager Jim Vernon said in the news release. “Relocating the building ended up being the proposal, but that is not the only option.”
The proposal would move it to the west side of the Old District Court Building, within Courthouse Square.
Historical Society, town and county officials are continuing to explore options, according to the news release. Vernon said there is some time to consider options before making a final decision on the museum, without delaying the courthouse project.
Architectural Partners recommends placing the Civil War spire on the north side of the relocated museum building, next to to parking and handicap access.
Citizens with comments may post them at www.boco.community, call 928-2006, email sfain@botetourtva.gov or speak during the comments portion of the supervisors' meeting, scheduled for 2 p.m. at the county's administration center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville.
Read more documents regarding the project at botetourtva.gov/news.