Botetourt supervisors to see new courthouse plans next week

The advisory committee's plan calls for a move of the Confederate Veterans' Monument, which stands by the courthouse's front steps. It would expand parking and create a courthouse "green" area for public use and gatherings, according to the news release. The monument has been a subject of debate after the supervisors commissioned a committee that recommended it be moved from in front of the courthouse. Supervisors had tabled a final decision on the monument's fate until it received the courthouse committee's report.

If enacted, the plan would also likely mean a move for the Botetourt County Historical Society’s museum, which the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation listed among its 2021 endangered sites.

The museum stands behind the courthouse. In its endangered sites list announcement, the preservation foundation wrote that it is "threatened by plans to renovate and expand the courthouse complex." It was erected by 1791, beginning its history as a one-room law office, but expanded over the decades to become a hotel in the 1850s and apartments in the 1930s, the foundation's report reads.

The museum had used the space since 1965.