CHRISTIANSBURG — Brenda Winkle is a veteran of the Montgomery County Commissioner of the Revenue office, and she has no intention to leave the department any time soon.

In fact, she wants to run it.

“I just feel like I want to sit in this seat now,” Winkle, 61, said with a laugh during a recent interview in her outgoing boss’ office.

Winkle said she simply has always loved her job.

Winkle, a Democrat, officially announced Friday that she is running for the commissioner's post, an elected position that the seat’s current holder Helen Royal plans to retire from this upcoming summer.

Royal, also a Democrat, is supporting Winkle. Royal held the seat for just over a decade and has spent a total of about 37 years working in the office.

During Winkle's announcement event Friday in the foyer that separates the commissioner and county treasurer offices, more than 30 people attended including county Supervisor Mary Biggs, a Democrat, and former Supervisor Bill Brown, who served as a Democrat when he was in office.

Winkle provided a brief speech that she capped with a reference to Eleanor Roosevelt. Winkle spoke about the 23 years she’s spent working in the office, a period during which she said she saw firsthand the changes the department has gone through to accommodate an ever-changing world.

Winkle said she has worked in every aspect of the office, an experience she touted as her main qualification as a candidate.

Winkle said she plans to continue the cross training that started under Royal to ensure citizens continue to have access to the best service possible. One way to do that, she said, is to continue sending employees to classes and meetings to become and stay certified master deputies.

Along with the county treasurer, the commissioner of the revenue is directly involved in annual property and personal property tax bills.

The commission’s office maintains the property assessments that the tax bills are based on and is responsible for sending out the bills. The treasurer collects the payments.

Both the commissioner and treasurer are among Virginia’s elected constitutional officers in most state localities — the others are the commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff and clerk of the circuit court.

Another goal Winkle has is to continue efforts to better educate taxpayers about their their bills and the process in general. Among those goals is reminding citizens to keep their addresses updated and letting the office know if they’ve sold their cars — the latter is key in determining personal property tax bills.

This year’s election comes as Montgomery County continues to see sustained growth, a fact that has impacted the housing market and ultimately the work in the commissioner’s office. Winkle said the work of the office is even more important now due to that trend.

Winkle said she attended and received an associate’s degree from New River Community College. She said she then went straight to work for the commissioner’s office. Winkle also has a master deputy certification.

Winkle is the only candidate who has entered the commissioner's race to date.