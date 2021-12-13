Broadband bonanza: Infusion of money to help across Southwest Virginia

“We can sit on our hands, we can watch Netflix and we can be happy, or we can start planning how we are going to actually utilize this for the true benefit of our children and their families,” Larrowe said. “How do we do things better, faster, cleaner, more efficiently?”

These are some of the questions that other localities across Virginia will similarly contend with, as governments pair with internet providers to put the grant dollars to work by 2024.

Roanoke County received funding for four projects, which will bring almost 1,400 households online at a cost of $7.7 million, with more than $3.7 million granted from the state.

Internet access goes beyond recreational uses, said Bill Hunter, Roanoke County’s director of communications and information technology.

“Not only is this going to bring actual internet, but internet can bring television, it can bring telephone, all of those types of things,” Hunter said. “There are places in the county that don't have that.”

Internet has essential uses in education, economic development, remote healthcare and so much else, he said. New uses seem to crop up daily.