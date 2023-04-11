Internet expansion continues to interconnect Botetourt County like never before, officials said Tuesday.

A combination of $5 million and counting in state grant money, and millions more in federal coronavirus relief funds, have enabled the county, and other localities in the region, to broaden availability of broadband internet access to thousands more homes.

Local, state, federal and business officials gathered the Botetourt Center at Greenfield in Daleville on Tuesday to discuss those and future internet expansion efforts. U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, said broadband is essential to helping communities succeed.

“The history of the federal government’s intervention on broadband over the past 20 years has been kind of crummy,” Warner said. “Too often we would give out money, often to people who were not fully competent to build out.”

But he said the federal government has come a long way. You could argue in certain areas that the federal government may have overshot on coronavirus funding, he said.

“The amount of money that has come from the federal government during Covid, it is a once in a lifetime circumstance, God willing,” Warner said. “Use this one-time surplus for the kind of one-time investments that are going to pay dividends.”

During the time of the coronavirus, Virginia received and spread $700 million from the federal government to localities for broadband expansion, officials said. Warner said there are more resources coming to localities for further broadband coverage.

“If we don’t get 95%-plus in every jurisdiction in Virginia affordable and accessible broadband, it will be a failure on our part of execution, not a failure of resources,” Warner said.

State Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, said broadband internet is a necessary utility in today’s world.

“It’s been a work in progress. It’s been a long path to get to where we are today,” Austin said. “But the coverage that we’ve gotten has made a significant difference.”

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairwoman Amy White said she does not have broadband internet yet in her home.

But future county projects in partnership with internet providers such as Lumos will soon cover her and neighbors, with a county goal of universal broadband coverage by the end of 2023.

“Every address counts. I’ve seen so quickly how people can really get left behind without this technology,” White said, adding that internet access impacts education and economic development alike. “It’s far reaching. We’re going to look at every address.”

Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos, said the company is helping to build a smart county in Botetourt, not just smart cities.

“We’ve talked about utilities of fiber, it is the best technology. It’s going to last for the next 50 years,” Stading said. “We can change lives, we can change businesses, and we take that very personally.”

Tamarah Holmes is director for the Office of Broadband, in the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Governor Youngkin is committed to affordable, high-speed internet,” Holmes said. “Stay tuned for more information as we get ready to get some more funding from the federal government.”

Meanwhile, neighboring Roanoke County has teamed up with a Botetourt electrical provider to continue expanding internet access for its citizens, according to an email Tuesday from Bill Hunter, Roanoke County's communications & information technology director.

It's one example of ongoing efforts across the region to improve internet connectivity.

"Craig Botetourt Electric Cooperative has received over 75,000 feet of fiber optic cable," Hunter said. "They are currently completing all the required pole make-ready work for this $3.2 million-dollar project that will bring service to 495 addresses."