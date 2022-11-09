Buchanan write-in count still to come for mayor's seat

On the morning after Election Day, results of the town council race in Buchanan remain uncertain until votes are reviewed and recorded later Wednesday, according to the Botetourt County Registrar’s office.

The regular post-electoral process of canvassing will determine who was written in to become Buchanan mayor, and decide what stood after election night as a one-vote margin for a town council seat, said Traci Clark, Botetourt's director of elections and general registrar.

“The Buchanan mayor’s race was all write-ins, so those won’t be evaluated and tallied until canvass,” Clark said on Wednesday morning. “They just have to be manually looked at and tallied, so that’ll happen this afternoon when canvass starts at 1 p.m.”

With no candidate listed on the ballot for Buchanan mayor, 286 people wrote in their vote, according to unofficial election results online.

“I don't know how long it's going to take us to do those write-ins,” Clark said. “It's a completely manual process.”

Buchanan Town Council member James Manspile said in August he was tentatively planning a write-in campaign for mayor, pending final spousal approval. Also, resident Tristan Harris sent an email to The Roanoke Times in the week before the election to declare as a write-in candidate.

Meanwhile, in a four-way race for two open seats on Buchanan town council, Manspile was the leading vote-getter, with 185 votes. For the second available seat, E.D. Schechterly held a one-vote advantage over Mitchell Fritz, 156 votes to 155.

If Manspile is elected mayor by write-ins and also wins a council seat, provisions will be made to fill the seat he doesn’t take, Clark said previously. More clarity is expected soon, she said, as the dust settles on another fast-paced Election Day.

“We’re separating all the stuff that has come back from the precincts, getting stuff ready to go to the clerk’s office, and getting things ready for canvass,” Clark said. “It’s just the day-after process.”

Elsewhere in Botetourt, the following local races were uncontested, all according to unofficial election results from the Virginia Board of Elections:

Donna Boothe won a solo race for Botetourt County treasurer.

Mary Bess Smith was re-elected mayor of Fincastle, with 242 votes.

David Horton was re-elected mayor of Troutville, with 162 votes.

Three Fincastle Town Council members were elected: Paige Wright Ware, Pamela Binns and Edward Bordett. Richard Flora won an unopposed special election to Fincastle Town Council.

Three Troutville Town Council members were elected: Harry "Skeets" Ulrich, Henry Cook and Granville Grant. Vickie Abbott was also unopposed for another Troutville Town Council seat.