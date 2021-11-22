Builder files lawsuit against Christiansburg over North Franklin project

The lawsuit from Allegheny was filed on Nov. 8, and the town was given three weeks from that date to respond, Christiansburg’s contracted town attorney Reid Broughton told council members in a recent meeting.

Christiansburg spokeswoman Christina Edney said earlier in the week that the town had not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Mayor Mike Barber declined to comment on the case, citing pending litigation.

Allegheny states in its lawsuit that the plan errors were due, at least in part, to McCormick Taylor not undertaking proper confirmation of survey data that the plans were based on and taking quality assurance shortcuts in the design because of the town’s rush to complete the design and start construction.

“Allegheny engaged in diligent effort to complete the project as soon as reasonably possible in light of the deplorable nature of the plans, giving proper notice of the numerous plan errors and constantly modifying the previously agreed-to schedule in an effort to mitigate its damages and the project delay,” the court document reads.

Despite the builder’s efforts, the town’s employees and consultant, NXL Inc., routinely turned a “deaf ear” to Allegheny’s requests for assistance in overcoming the plan errors, according to the lawsuit.