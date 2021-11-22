Builder files lawsuit against Christiansburg over North Franklin project

CHRISTIANSBURG — Roanoke-based Allegheny Construction Co. Inc. has filed a lawsuit against the town, seeking $700,721 over a project that sought to reduce congestion and confusion in the area around the intersection of North Franklin and Cambria streets.
The suit, which was filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court, alleges that the plans prepared by engineering firm McCormick Taylor were “replete with errors and omissions, which substantially and adversely impacted Allegheny’s capacity” to finish the project on the original schedule approved by Allegheny and the town.
“The town became fully aware of the legion of substantial design errors in the plans very early in the project based on Allegheny’s notices, and nevertheless in bad faith sought to inflict on Allegheny the additional costs associated with dealing with the deplorably prepared plans,” according to text in the circuit court complaint. “In so doing, the town ignored Allegheny’s recommendation when the plan errors first came to light that the project engineers promptly take action to render the plans suitable for proper construction of the project.”
The town of Christiansburg and the construction company agreed on an initial schedule that called for the project to be “substantially complete” by May of 2020.
Stan Barnhill, an attorney with Woods Rogers and who’s representing Allegheny in the lawsuit, was reached but declined to comment on the case.
McCormick Taylor staff who were directly involved in the project also didn’t return requests for comment.
Formally called the North Franklin Street Corridor Improvement Project, the roughly $8.5 million work involved a number of adjustments and upgrades in and around the complex intersection of North Franklin and Cambria streets.
The project included ramp modifications, new turn lanes, sidewalks, bike lanes and the addition of new traffic lights — one on the southbound side of North Franklin just before it crosses Cambria and another farther down the roadway at the intersection near the Waffle House.
One significant change the project made is allowing motorists who are traveling southbound on North Franklin to directly turn left on Cambria. Previously, drivers who looked to turn left on Cambria would first exit North Franklin before turning left next to the Christiansburg Recreation Center—a requirement that contributed to the traffic backups in that area and in the rec center’s parking lot.
The intersection of North Franklin and Cambria had long been a priority for Christiansburg officials, some of whom openly spoke about its original design issues.
Money for the upgrades mostly came through the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program, a competitive initiative that offers state funding to local transportation projects. Christiansburg contributed just under $13,000.
The lawsuit from Allegheny was filed on Nov. 8, and the town was given three weeks from that date to respond, Christiansburg’s contracted town attorney Reid Broughton told council members in a recent meeting.
Christiansburg spokeswoman Christina Edney said earlier in the week that the town had not yet responded to the lawsuit.
Mayor Mike Barber declined to comment on the case, citing pending litigation.
Allegheny states in its lawsuit that the plan errors were due, at least in part, to McCormick Taylor not undertaking proper confirmation of survey data that the plans were based on and taking quality assurance shortcuts in the design because of the town’s rush to complete the design and start construction.
“Allegheny engaged in diligent effort to complete the project as soon as reasonably possible in light of the deplorable nature of the plans, giving proper notice of the numerous plan errors and constantly modifying the previously agreed-to schedule in an effort to mitigate its damages and the project delay,” the court document reads.
Despite the builder’s efforts, the town’s employees and consultant, NXL Inc., routinely turned a “deaf ear” to Allegheny’s requests for assistance in overcoming the plan errors, according to the lawsuit.
Allegheny further alleges Christiansburg had the capacity early in the project to compel McCormick Taylor to correct the plan errors in a timely fashion, but that the town and NXL instead allowed the engineering firm to address the issues in a “piecemeal manner” when they were brought to the locality’s attention.
“Only in response to Allegheny’s [Freedom of Information Act] request did the town release communication that confirmed that it recognized that the engineer’s negligence was the cause of Allegheny’s difficulties and delays, but kept such recognition from Allegheny,” the lawsuit reads.
Claims that Allegheny said remain unpaid include:
$8,085 for additional survey costs due to defects in the plans.
$20,166 for costs to reset manhole structures
$617,020 in additional labor and equipment costs and unabsorbed overhead due to delay damages.
$1,254 for additional printing costs related to the “legion” of amendments McCormick Taylor was required to issue to deal with the plan errors.
The entire issue, Allegheny alleges, required an additional 166 days to complete the project.
“On May 27, 2021, the town wrongfully denied Allegheny’s claims, granting no monetary relief and only a mere seven days of time extension,” the lawsuit alleges.
Additionally, Allegheny said it’s entitled to interest of 1% a month on its claims, from May 27 when the claims were denied to until the payment is made.