Building developer Phillip Bane sues town of Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT — The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town.

On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane's request for a special variance to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.

Bane's goal for the properties includes the creation of a restaurant, food and goods store, wine cellar, tasting room and hotel rooms, from what plans have described.

He has made some improvements over last several years, but has spent the last year or more embroiled in zoning disputes with the town, particularly concerning 325 Franklin St. In January 2022, Franklin County requested work on the property to cease until the various issues are resolved.

In a lawsuit filed Dec. 29 in Franklin County Circuit Court, Bane alleges $1 million in damages and disruption to his business expectancy due to the town's "intentional interference." The lawsuit names the town, Town Manager Robert Wood, Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore and Zoning Administrator Jessica Heckman.

The lawsuit also claims that, during Bane's May 9, 2022, visit to the town office speak with Wood, Moore "assaulted and battered Bane from behind" and that Bane has suffered damages in the amount of $25,000 as a result.

In the Franklin County General District Court on Oct. 6, 2022 — roughly three months before filing the Dec. 29 lawsuit — Bane filed a separate criminal charge accusing Moore of assault and battery. Court documents for the criminal case indicate the Commonwealth of Virginia is unwilling to prosecute.

However, court records show Bane intends to pursue the criminal case himself, without the assistance of a prosecuting attorney, as is his right by law. To give Bane time to prepare, the court continued the case. The adjudicatory hearing for it is now scheduled for 11:30 a.m. March 8.

Town officials have made counterclaims against Bane for his actions. Town officials last year released security camera video of an incident involving Bane, Wood and Moore.

Bane made an unsuccessful bid for the town council in November.