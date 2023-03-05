The city of Roanoke’s most ambitious community engagement effort in years will help shape the future of its largest remaining undeveloped area of land, Evans Spring.

The city is holding a community meeting 6:30 p.m. March 9 at Williams Memorial Baptist Church to kick off the thorough public input process for the Evans Spring area master plan.

According to the master plan development contract, the city will pay Land Planning and Design Associates (LPDA) up to $215,517 to develop the plan. LPDA has already brought a few firms on board as subcontractors to help with the master planning effort: RKG EPR-PC, Downtown Economics and Community Engagement and Charrette Associates.

The Evans Spring planning area is made up about 150 undeveloped acres located across Interstate 581 from Valley View Mall. The land is owned by more than a dozen different entities and individuals. The area is hemmed in by 581 to the northeast and bordered by the Fairland and Melrose-Rugby neighborhoods to the west and south, respectively.

This isn’t the first attempt to do something with the property, but previous efforts stalled out after encountering neighborhood opposition and development challenges.

After the last attempt by a private developer failed in 2020, the city stepped in to come up with a process to try to find a plan that can move forward.

The ongoing master plan effort has a dedicated website, evansspring.com. The website includes a link to a community survey for the master planning effort.

The city’s own website also has a page dedicated to Evans Spring, which contains a link to a 2013 Evans Spring Area Plan, now characterized as the “framework plan.”

“As we move from the general framework plan of 2013 into the master plan process, citizens will be engaged in developing a far more detailed layout as it evolves,” Planning Director and Assistant City Manager Apprentice Chris Chittum wrote Wednesday in an email to The Roanoke Times. “We asked the consultant to provide at least that level of engagement and more as we get into greater detail about how the development might look. Accordingly, we see the consulting team using an ‘all of the above’ approach that uses traditional meetings and interviews but also adds in community surveys and door-to-door canvassing.”

Chuck D’Aprix, one of the subcontractors working on the Evans Spring community engagement effort, described the planned outreach as “probably the most extensive community engagement effort” in the city in years.

“This master plan rests on all voices being heard,” D’Aprix said.

Engagement won’t end with the March 9 meeting, although D’Aprix noted that it is probably the most important event. Outreach will continue with meetings for neighborhoods, civic organizations and a planning session for physical components like land use and architecture.

“We are charged with being very objective, in other words listening to the community and then going back to the technical folks on the consulting team ... the city council ... the city manager and saying, ‘This is what we heard from the community.’ ... Our goal is to hear from as many people as possible,” D’Aprix said.

Rosemary Ann St. Jacques, a member of the Friends of Evans Spring community group, said the engagement team has been good to work with. so far.

St. Jacques is encouraging everyone she knows to fill out the community survey, which is open to all Roanoke community members. Her concern for the Evans Spring area flows from her interest in the natural springs located throughout the city.

“It could be a wonderful recreational place, but really only when it’s not storming [and flooded],” St. Jacques said, of the Evans Spring property. “They say these are the last pieces of undeveloped Roanoke ... and there’s a reason why they were not developed. Our forefathers knew you didn’t want anything to do with that land. That’s the only reason why it’s still left over.”

The Evans Spring property is part of the Lick Run Watershed and contains a floodplain and wetlands.

The scope of services outlined in the city’s contract with LPDA requires the team to address storm water management and, Chittum wrote, “identify how flood plain and floodway areas of Lick Run might be integrated into the development.”

“The plan should include strategies for streambank restoration and associated incentives that may be available,” Chittum said.

The challenges associated with the area don’t stop there, though.

Currently, the surrounding neighborhoods are crisscrossed by a network of narrow roads built on steep grades. Any new development must be able to manage significantly more traffic.

“Developers still need to build a bridge from the [I-581 interchange] ramp to gain access to the site,” the page on the city’s website states. “One significant challenge for the consultant will be to identify a feasible design and provide strategies for funding the construction.”

Balancing those concerns is the pressure to make use of all the land in the city.

“Since the mid-1970s, Virginia has had a moratorium on annexation by cities,” Chittum wrote. “Unlike most states where cities can expand to bring in the development and economic activity they generate, Roanoke cannot expand its boundaries. ... Roanoke is solely reliant on existing land area which is locked in at 43 square miles. Roanoke must therefore accommodate economic and residential growth through development of any land that is not otherwise set aside for conservation or recreation.”

Photos: A look at Roanoke's Evans Spring property