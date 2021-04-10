Car shortage, housing boom cause tax bill impact in Roanoke County and beyond

An influx of phone calls is soon expected from concerned or otherwise inquisitive taxpayers, said Roanoke County Commissioner of the Revenue Nancy Horn.
Confounded constituents bloom up each spring, when the local government mails out tax bills, Horn said. But higher than usual call volume is soon anticipated from taxpayers wondering why their car — and the tax payment they make on it — increased in value from last year, Horn said.
“Because historically, we know the automobile will depreciate,” Horn said. “That’s not the case this year.”
The sale price of newer used cars and trucks increased due to a variety of coronavirus-related factors, according to analysis from J.D. Power, a market research company specializing in used vehicles. Primarily, the coronavirus caused global supply chain and workforce disruptions, and shifted production to devices like ventilators at some large automobile facilities.
Fewer new cars were built, resulting in market shortages elsewhere — especially among newer used cars.
“There’s just such a shortage of used vehicles,” Horn said. “It’s just supply and demand.”
Salem Commissioner of the Revenue Kristie Chittum said the increase in vehicle values depends on the ride.
“It’s not all cars,” Chittum said. “It seems to be typically your trucks, and maybe some SUVs that have increased in value.”
Salem, Roanoke County and many other municipalities use vehicle values from the National Automobile Dealers Association to determine how much to tax a particular make and model of car.
Nationally, the average value of a used car increased by 14% in 2020, to more than $23,000, according to analysis from Edmunds.com. The 2021 NADA values reflect that increase.
“It really comes down to supply and demand,” Chittum said. “With auto dealers closing their manufacturing for a while due to COVID, people were looking for used cars because not as many new cars were out there.”
For tax collectors like Horn, the increased value will cause concerned callers once bills are mailed to Roanoke County taxpayers sometime on or before April 30. Those concerns are understood, Horn said, but caused by factors beyond the local government’s control.
“I think the worst part of the whole situation is that people are not going to expect it,” Horn said. “It’s just the things that happened to get us to this point.”
The last time depreciable property appreciated was in the year or two following the Great Recession of 2008, Horn said. And cars are not the only personal property experiencing unusual appreciation this year.
“In some of the mobile homes, they’ve gone up double,” Horn said. “I can’t tell what influx of cost that will cause.”
Home values increase
Taxpayers soon receiving bills in the mail from their local government, like Vinton resident Mike Altizer, might experience sticker shock at the increased value of their home, far and beyond the 3.06% average increase advertised by Roanoke County this year.
“Well, I can tell you mine went up 14%,” Altizer said in March to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors he formerly served on. “That’s $356 I’m going to have to pay extra.”
The median sale price of single-family homes in Roanoke County increased $20,000, up to $235,000 in 2020, continuing a decade-long upward trend, according to statistics previously provided by county officials.
“Maybe it all averages out to a little over 3.06%,” Altizer said. But, “higher assessments are all over the county.”
Roanoke County Finance Director Laurie Gearheart said the increase of a home’s assessed value depends on the neighborhood.
“Overall it’s not a tremendous increase,” Gearheart said. “It’s not a whole lot of money for people who have the average of 3%.”
The increased payment is not a result of the local government increasing tax rates, but instead a result of asset appreciation, based on the surrounding housing market.
“The market value of homes is going up,” Gearheart said. “Just because the market value has gone up, you’re going to pay more tax.”
It’s a trend that is not exclusive to the region.
“I would say most everybody’s assessments are going up,” Gearheart said. “Nationally speaking, the housing market is doing really well right now.”
In Roanoke County, the personal property tax rate is $1.09 per $100 of assessed value, as it has been since the early 2000s, Gearheart recalled. That stability is owed to the ongoing upward trend in home values.
“We haven’t raised our tax rate for a really long time,” Gearheart said. “Because our assessments come in well, we’re able to continue to do what we do — without raising tax rates.”