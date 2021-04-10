Car shortage, housing boom cause tax bill impact in Roanoke County and beyond

Salem, Roanoke County and many other municipalities use vehicle values from the National Automobile Dealers Association to determine how much to tax a particular make and model of car.

Nationally, the average value of a used car increased by 14% in 2020, to more than $23,000, according to analysis from Edmunds.com. The 2021 NADA values reflect that increase.

“It really comes down to supply and demand,” Chittum said. “With auto dealers closing their manufacturing for a while due to COVID, people were looking for used cars because not as many new cars were out there.”

For tax collectors like Horn, the increased value will cause concerned callers once bills are mailed to Roanoke County taxpayers sometime on or before April 30. Those concerns are understood, Horn said, but caused by factors beyond the local government’s control.

“I think the worst part of the whole situation is that people are not going to expect it,” Horn said. “It’s just the things that happened to get us to this point.”

The last time depreciable property appreciated was in the year or two following the Great Recession of 2008, Horn said. And cars are not the only personal property experiencing unusual appreciation this year.