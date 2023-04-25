An agreement signed in Roanoke County on Tuesday provides historic investments to fast-track construction for three county school buildings, leaders said.

A memorandum of understanding between county government and school leaders is intended to expedite the replacement of the Burton Center for Arts and Technology, and fund renovations at two elementary schools, W.E. Cundiff and Glen Cove, said supervisors Chairwoman Martha Hooker.

"The proposal will provide Roanoke County Public Schools $130 million to fund a new career and technical education center and much-needed improvements to two elementary schools," Hooker said. "This is the largest amount of funding the county has ever offered to Roanoke County Public Schools, and enables them to complete all three projects sooner than what they had expected."

It's the same memorandum of understanding that the Roanoke County School Board approved last week. Tuesday marked the final signing and enactment of that document.

Supervisor Jason Peters said improving Roanoke County's career and technical education, often shortened to CTE, has long been an identified need. The county's current career training school, the Burton Center located in Salem, turns away students every year due to lack of space.

"I've seen for a very long time the need for CTE to provide skilled labor within our valley," Peters said. "I see business owners daily who are struggling to find the proper skilled labor so they can provide their services to our citizens."

Despite that long-identified need to improve career education offerings, Supervisor Phil North said Roanoke County government did a good job of responding quickly.

"If you discount the 2019 and 2020-2021 timeframe because of COVID, we really got this done in about two years," North said. "Now that's fast, in terms of government work. That's almost as fast as private industry and corporations move to try to develop big projects."

But there's still plenty work yet to be done, he said. For one, construction hasn't started, and the county has a laundry list of other capital upkeep items to fill.

"There's other things going on where we're trying to get state help, and that's going to continue on into next year's General Assembly," North said. "We're persistent, and we don't take 'no' for an answer. And we make the people aware in Richmond and other parts of the state what our needs are."

Supervisor David Radford said the memo's signature constitutes a monumental day for the county. Supervisor Paul Mahoney said he is optimistic the step will jump-start construction on a sorely needed facility.

Roanoke County School Board member David Linden said citizens cannot complain that the county didn't do its homework, between supervisors' efforts and the efforts of a citizen-led Burton Center replacement committee.

"It's a historic time for us," Linden said. "We're so excited to be able to not only get the CTE center underway, but you guys recognize the need for the two elementary schools to be done, and it's even sooner than we anticipated."