CASEY: 3 questions, 3 answers from Roanoke City Council candidates

Normally it serves little purpose to pose national-level political questions to candidates for the Roanoke City Council. Understandably. they’re focused on schools, potholes in Roanoke streets and other local bread-and-butter issues.

But in case you haven’t noticed, things are hardly normal in America’s body politic. That’s become distorted by any number of twisted realities.

One of the bedrocks is that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election in a landslide. Many Trump supporters believe that Joe Biden, whom they’ve also alleged is profoundly senile, stole the 2020 election so masterfully that not a shred of evidence remains. Trump has called it the “greatest crime in history.”

It’s in the interests of voters everywhere that such fantasy-prone individuals don’t wind up on school boards and city and town councils. Those offices should be staffed with people whose heads are screwed on straight, right?

That’s why last week I posed some nontraditional questions to candidates for Roanoke’s governing body. The purpose was to determine whether they live in a fact-based world — or someplace else.

Two are running in a special election for the remaining two years of Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr.’s term. He was recently sentenced to prison after embezzlement and other convictions. The other nine — three Democrats, three Republicans and three independents — are vying for three four-year council seats up for election in November.

To each I put the following questions:

Who won the 2020 presidential election?

Was that conducted fairly and squarely?

Are you aware of any election fraud in it?

The exercise was mostly a success. I was able to connect with all the candidates except Preston Tyler, a Roanoke pastor running as an independent for a four-year council term. He leads Hill Street Baptist Church, and in 2019 was named Pastor of the Year by the Virginia State Baptist convention.

The first I spoke with was former councilman (and two-time mayor) David Bowers. He’s a local lawyer, and he’s running for a four-year term as an independent. At one time, Bowers was a Democrat.

Without hesitation, he replied that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Was that conducted fairly?

“Yes, as far as I know, and particularly in Virginia,” Bowers said. As for election fraud, “I don’t know of any,” he added.

Next up was Maynard Keller, a Republican. His occupation is wealth manager. When I posed the first question, Keller chuckled and replied, “Of course, Joe Biden won.”

Was the election conducted fairly? “For the most part, yes,” Keller replied. “There were certain cities and states that kind of left some doubt in the mind of voters, where they turned in ballots after the cutoff. Election integrity matters left some room for doubt.”

Note: Most of the folks talking about “election integrity” since the 2020 election were on the losing side of 60-some dismissed lawsuits that November and December. That might constitute an American legal system record for losing.

The next candidate I queried was Peter Volosin, a Democrat. On the phone, he braced for hard questions — until I asked the first one.

“That’s easy, Joe Biden won,” Volosin replied. He answered “yes,” regarding whether the election was conducted fairly.

Is he aware of any fraud in the 2020 election?

“Yes,” Volosin answered. Whoa — that was unexpected. I inquired further.

Volosin noted that Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, voted absentee in North Carolina in 2020 even though Meadows resides in Virginia. The North Carolina address Meadows claimed as his home turned out to be a trailer in some woods that Meadows has never visited.

“That’s the only fraud I’ve heard of,” Volosin added. “It was a Republican.”

When I posed the first question to incumbent Councilwoman Vivian Sanchez-Jones, a Democrat, she initially asked if I was kidding. Then she answered, “President Biden.”

Jones also said the 2020 election was conducted fairly. And she’s unaware of any election fraud.

“The only ‘fraud’ is when [Republicans] don’t win,” Sanchez-Jones added in a gentle jab. “But when they win, ‘the system works.’”

It’s an interesting observation. Has anyone heard of Democrats complaining about election fraud lately? Why do those complaints always seem to be a one-way street?

Luke Priddy, another Democrat, is running in the special election to succeed Jeffrey. He told me Biden won the 2020 election, which was conducted fairly. Priddy answered “No,” about whether he was aware of election fraud.

“And if I was, I think it would be my duty to report it,” he added.

His opponent in the special election is Republican Peg McGuire, a communications consultant who’s worked for the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

Thursday by email, McGuire told me she’d call me Friday morning so I could pose my questions. But she changed her mind after learning they were about the 2020 election.

“I’d rather decline the interview — 2020 was two years ago and a number of local issues are front and center for our community,” McGuire wrote me Friday morning. “Do you have three questions about local issues? I’d be happy to answer questions about the reality of Roanoke in 2022.”

(Sorry, but the candidates don’t get to pick the questions.)

My conversation with incumbent councilman Joe Cobb was the shortest phone call of all.

“Joe Biden” Cobb replied when asked who won the 2020 election. Was it conducted fairly and squarely?

“Completely,” Cobb answered.

Regarding election fraud, “No, I don’t know of any,” he said.

Jamaal Jackson is lead pastor of ReFreshing Church in Roanoke, and according to his campaign website he’s also a bishop over a network of 50 churches that spans from the eastern U.S. to some Caribbean islands and Africa. He’s running as an independent for a four-year council term.

His answers were somewhat nondirect. Who won the election?

“Records indicate President Biden won the election,” Jackson replied. Does he think it was conducted fairly and squarely?

“I trust the electoral process,” Jackson answered. “I can’t have an opinion on something that has not been proven not to work.”

As to whether he’s aware of any 2020 election fraud, Jackson said he’s in no position to know, because he wasn’t part of the vote-taking or vote-counting in 2020.

“That has nothing to do with the local election,” he added.

Nick Hagen is a Roanoke lawyer who specializes in wills, trusts, estates — and cannabis. He said he’s been avidly following columns about my backyard marijuana farming project.

“Joe Biden” won the election, Hagen said. Was it fair and square?

“To my knowledge it was,” Hagen answered. “Obviously I don’t know everything that happened in every state. I have not seen evidence of substantial fraud from any state that would have sufficiently changed the result.”

The last candidate I spoke to was Dalton Baugess, a former medic, firefighter and logistics administrator who currently works for the Salem Fire Department. I’d rate his answers as mostly nondirect.

“I don’t mind answering questions but I would like the questions to focus on local issues,” Baugess replied when I asked who won the 2020 election. “We know who won the election and I’ll leave it at that.”

Was it fair and square?

“There’s fraud in everything,” Baugess said. “I’ve learned real quick that politics is a lot like sports. Everyone pushes the envelope a little bit.”

Is he aware of any 2020 presidential election fraud?

“I don’t know of anything firsthand,” he replied. “Unless I see it, I really don’t believe it.”

So that’s where most of the Roanoke council candidates stand on a political issue that should have been over almost two years ago — but is not, to the detriment of our nation.

Maybe their answers will help Roanoke voters determine who they’ll cast ballots for in November’s election.

But maybe not. Stay tuned.