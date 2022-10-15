CASEY: A pile of suggestions for a Marie March vs. Wren Williams duel

Back at the beginning of this month, Randall Wells, the poet/professor/philosopher from Floyd, offered me a genuine Rolodex watch as a bribe. In return, Wells demanded I write a column about a duel between state Dels. Marie March of Floyd and Wren Williams of Stuart.

Politically, the Republican lawmakers have been going after each other ever since they got mapped into the same House of Delegates district for the 2023 elections.

March has accused Williams of assault, after he (allegedly) hard-bumped her like a hockey check while exiting a GOP dinner-dance in Wytheville last month.

In response, Williams more or less accused March with assaulting reality. He also kvetched that she’s trying to rig a 2023 GOP convention against him.

I suggested lemon cream pies at 30 paces in Lane Stadium, with proceeds donated to the League of Women Voters. But many readers had more flagrant and fragrant notions on how to settle the dispute.

Before we get to those, let’s consider a New River Valley precedent noted by Kay Johnson of Christiansburg. She pointed to a historical marker regarding a May 1808 rifle duel in the Montgomery County town.

One participant, Thomas Lewis, was a lawyer and grandson of Revolutionary War Gen. Andrew Lewis (at whose grave U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, was later married). The other, John McHenry, was a lawyer and member of the Virginia House of Delegates.

Their specific dispute is unclear, but the duel happened at what is now the intersection of West Main and South Franklin streets. Dr. John Floyd, a future Virginia governor, was the attending physician.

Not too surprisingly (for a contest with rifles at 15 yards) the participants shot and killed each other. The event spurred enactment of an 1810 law known as the Barbour Bill that banned dueling in the Virginia.

While the Lewis-McHenry duel was real and evidently serious; the remainder of this column is not. For example, many readers suggested fruit pies might not be the most suitable dueling instrument.

“It would seem more appropriate for the weapon of choice to be cow pies, to determine once and for all who is the champion bulls— slinger!” wrote Andrew McLaughlin of Daleville.

He must have been reading the mind of Gene Holt Pulaksi.

“I suggest bulls— at 20 paces,” Holt wrote in an email. “The two of them seem to have an endless supply to hurl at each other.”

Tom Long of Staunton adorned his email with a turd emoji.

“The weapon of choice … slinging cow pies from 10 paces … because, well, they are both so full of BS,” Long wrote. “First one to take it in the face loses and quits the race. In case of a tie both lose and both quit.”

In the latter instance, every resident of Virginia would be a winner.

“The most fitting duel should be a mud wrestling event since they both have experience in mudslinging,” wrote Donna Agee of Roanoke. “The venue should be a neutral site such as the Martinsville Speedway to ease the embarrassment brought to their constituents by their behavior.”

Cara Gangloff suggested March and Williams face each other in a rap-off. That could be quite entertaining. And Gangloff put a lot of thought into it.

“The candidates rap in detail, and in poetry, the planks of their platforms through megablaster speakers from atop Route 8 Donuts, where a no-shove zone has been established.

“Beats provided by Jerry Pentecost of Old Crow Medicine Show. Threads provided by La De Da and La De Dude on Church Avenue. Proceeds go to Angels of Assisi where, I hear, they’re fighting like cats and dogs.”

In that case, the MAGA contestants will need a word that neatly rhymes with “Trump,” right? I can think of a handful along the lines of “bump the chump” and “dump the hump’s rump.”

Betsy Biesenbach of Roanoke proposed the warring lawmakers settle their disagreement peacefully and on their toes.

“A duel to the death over a social slight reeks of toxic masculinity,” she penned. “I have a more cooperative and civilized idea for getting these two to play nice: The Wythe County Republicans need to throw another dinner-dance at which March and Williams are the only ones dancing and they must dance with each other.

“I mean full-on tangoing, waltzing and cha-chaing,” Biesenbach continued. “The threat of repeat invitations should be enough to prompt them to at least pretend to be grownups. For the rest of us, it would be a gold mine of internet memes.”

Gerry McAtavey of Roanoke County suggested the duelists use Amazonian implements powered by political hot air.

“How about having them face off at 25 paces using blow guns similar to the ones used by primitive tribesmen?” he wrote. “Maybe someone can come up with a ‘Trump Fever’ antidote that could be loaded into a syringe and used as the weapon to settle this major dispute.”

Drawback: That sounds similar to “vaccine,” which (go figure) has become a fighting word in Republican politics.

As a pacifist, Paul Zenner of Blacksburg wrote he cannot countenance anything that smacks of violence.

Instead, he suggested the lawmakers settle their dispute Quaker-style, in a high school library, “preferably one with all the books that certain Republicans are suggesting should be banned.”

“My weapon of choice is silence,” Zenner wrote. “While the candidates face off at just over arms distance (I don’t trust either of these folks) a moderator will read selected quotes from each.

“The winner is the candidate that can keep their mouth shut the longest,” Zenner added. “I’m really hoping for a tie but suspect it will be over before the first commercial break.”

Rob Neurkirch of Floyd believes Zenner’s idea might be too mature, given the contestants’ emotional ages. Neukirch proposed a junior-high auditorium as the setting. Students would pose questions about the history of the House 47th District, the history of Virginia and the history of the United States.”

The only potential problem is we might never hear a correct answer.

Steve Huppert of Christiansburg suggested a cornhole contest at half-time during a Hokies basketball game.

“Mr. Trump could be the judge,” Huppert proposed, adding “the best answer is to get Chris Tuck to run.”

But Tuck might be the worst possible GOP candidate. Current rumors suggest he suffers from the dreaded affliction KSR — otherwise known as knowledge, sanity and reasonableness.

Last but not least, we have Jen Nelson of Botetourt County. Brace your stomachs and your funny bones for the pie-eating contest she proposed.

Nelson specified the weapons as “two super-fudgy chocolate pies with billowy white topping.” Thoughtfully, she included the recipe.

It could’ve been borrowed from a cookbook titled, “Montezuma’s Revenge.”

“One pie shell; 30 cartons of Ex-Lax melted down; thinned with milk of magnesia; bake and then cool. For topping: Beat one cup Dawn liquid until light and fluffy; top cooled pie.

“Serve and begin contest,” Nelson wrote. “Let the elimination begin!”

Yikes, I think we’ve found a worthy recipient for Randall Wells’ genuine Rolodex watch!