CASEY: A quick and easy way to settle the Wren Williams-Marie March spat

Randall Wells of Floyd offered me an enticing bribe the other day.

“It’s a Rolodex watch,” the poet/author/retired professor wrote in an email. That sounds even fancier than a Rolex, eh?

All I have to do to claim the prize is write a column about a “match” between state Dels. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, and Marie March, R-Floyd, Wells wrote.

Redistricting has thrown the two Trump-loving politicians into the same district for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly elections. As a result, political sniping between them took a new turn Sept. 24, after Williams allegedly hard-bumped March while leaving a Republican dinner-dance in Wytheville.

March formally charged Williams of assault, a Class I misdemeanor. Late last week, Williams produced witnesses and issued a press release suggesting March was wildly exaggerating whatever had occurred.

Many readers think the lawmakers-at-loggerheads are acting like spiteful schoolchildren. And that may be what Wells is dreading most. He anticipates months of unbearable back-biting between March and Williams. He’d prefer via “a match” to settle it once and for all. Otherwise known as a duel.

It’s a fantastic idea, because of historical precedent dating to America’s founding fathers, who were always right about everything.

The best-known duel between American politicians happened in 1804 in a field in New Jersey. It pitted then-Vice President Aaron Burr against Alexander Hamilton, America’s first Treasury secretary. Hamilton was also an original signer of the U.S. Constitution.

As you’ve probably heard, Hamilton lost the grudge match, along with his life. The good thing about the duel was it brought a speedy finale to the participants’ long-running animosity for each other.

Therein lies the advantage of a modern-day duel between March and Williams. It would spare us all from having to endure their childish sniping in court during the winter holidays and the primary/convention season next Spring.

But Wells has left a few details hanging — such as a location for the Williams-March Duel, and the best kind of instruments to use. Which is why I’m seeking reader input in those three key areas.

How about Lane Stadium in Blacksburg as a venue? It has more than 66,000 seats. If we sold $10 tickets, that could raise $660,000 for some good-governance organization, such as the League of Women Voters or Common Cause.

More could be raised if we sold sponsorships. Surely the Democratic Party of Virginia would sign up as keynote benefactor of a March-Williams Duel. That could raise another $100,000 all by itself.

And we haven’t even begun talking about the national TV rights. Those are worth at least $1 million. That’s a lot of money to the League of Women Voters.

With respect to the duelists’ choice of instruments, Colonial-era flintlock pistols used by Hamilton and Burr have been obsolete for centuries. But many modern-day options might be suitable.

One is HIMARS — High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems — which have proven their worth against the Russian military in Ukraine. The only problem with that is, what if Lane Stadium got blown up in a rocket-launching duel between two Republicans? Then where would the Hokies play?

Rapiers — the kind of sword favored by the Three Musketeers — are a possibility. But March might have trouble not tripping over her cowboy boots as she parries and thrusts in a fencing match.

Another option is jousting, on horseback, while each delegate wears a full suit of medieval body armor. The chief drawback to that is, it would be hard for the crowd to distinguish between opponents. Perhaps March could wear a cowboy hat atop her metal helmet, as a visual aid for her fans.

I like the idea of the two lawmakers firing paintballs at each other — red ones, naturally. Those are way better than Nerf guns because paintballs leave a satisfying splat. But there are many other alternatives.

Remember lawn darts — those huge, heavy, plastic-finned gizmos from the 1960s, with the sharp metal points? The Consumer Product Safety Commission banned them decades ago because they injured and killed children.

That makes them dandy instruments for a duel between two adults. Anyone have a set buried in their basement? It would be fun to watch the two lawmakers hurl giant darts at each other. We know neither would object, because figuratively, they’re already playing that game.

Then there are long-range Super Soakers. True, those are glorified squirt guns. But we could load them with potentially harmful chemicals, such as dihydrogen monoxide. At high levels, it has claimed countless lives, most recently during Hurricane Ian. But maybe that idea’s all wet?

In my favorite scenario, March and Williams would arm themselves with lemon pies topped with a thick layer of whipped cream. Wearing clown suits, they’d square off from 30 paces.

Of course, nobody can throw a pie with any accuracy at that distance. So instead, the delegates would charge at each other. Within arm’s length, they’d let the pies fly.

The loser would be the unlucky one with the most lemon cream on his or her face.

What do you think, readers? Do you have a more fitting location for a Marie March–Wren Williams duel? Or a better implement — like spitballs or paperclips launched with a rubber band?

Ethically, I cannot accept Wells’ kind wristwatch offer, so his Rolodex timepiece remains up for grabs.

If you want a chance at it, send your guffaw-provoking suggestions to dan.casey@roanoke.com — let’s make this happen!