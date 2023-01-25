CASEY: Al Bedrosian broaches voter fraud at 1st Roanoke City Electoral Board meeting

Things started slowly Monday at Al Bedrosian’s first meeting as the newest member of the Roanoke City Electoral Board.

Just prior to it, in the Roanoke registrar’s office lobby, the former Roanoke County supervisor refused to say whether he still believes Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, and probably by “millions of votes.”

Bedrosian made those sincere-sounding statements at about 12 minutes, 14 seconds into a podcast titled “U Can’t Say That!” The episode debuted two years ago, just a week after President Joe Biden’s inauguration. It’s still on YouTube.

More recently, Bedrosian moved to Roanoke, and in December he was appointed to the city electoral board. Last week, I posed the same question by email, voicemail and text, and Bedrosian didn’t respond, period. On Monday, he simply brushed it off.

“This has nothing to do with Roanoke city,” Bedrosian said in the registrar’s lobby.

Fact check: There was a 2020 presidential election in Roanoke. It was a part of a national election Trump lost by more than 7 million votes. And Bedrosian’s now one of three people on the board that’ll oversee Roanoke’s next presidential election.

If he believes the 2020 election was cooked — despite zero evidence — how is that not relevant given the office he now holds?

Anyway, that was the precis to Monday’s meeting. Then we moved to the conference room for introductions. Things started with housekeeping matters — but later took an interesting turn.

As its first order of business, board members elected Republican appointee Charles Shell as chair, with Bedrosian as vice-chair and Democratic appointee Anna Goltz as secretary.

(After the meeting, Roanoke Registrar Andrew Cochran said the chair and vice-chair each earn an annual stipend of $3,049. The secretary’s stipend is $6,102 because the position requires more work.)

Next, the board agreed to convene monthly. The next meeting is 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Registrar’s Office at 317 Kimball Ave. It’s open to the public.

From a list of trained election officers, the board culled names of people who didn’t show up to work in previous elections, and others who had died or moved away. And there was discussion about different categories of votes, such as vote by mail, early votes and Election Day votes, and when they’re counted in the election process.

Probably the most interesting part was a three-minute segue near the end, when Bedrosian broached the subject of voter ID. He noted he’d been reading an election handbook and it mentioned “acceptable IDs.” From there, things went a little off the rails.

In minute detail, Bedrosian hypothesized a novel way to commit voter impersonation fraud by using a utility bill borrowed from Charles Shell, the electoral board chairman. No kidding.

A bit of background: In the past two decades, Virginia lawmakers have battled back and forth over voter ID requirements. Many of those fights centered over whether Virginia should require photo ID when voting.

It requires voters at polling places present identification (but not necessarily a photo ID), or sign a sworn affirmation of identity before voting. One form of acceptable ID (the law lists 10) is a current utility bill or bank statement bearing a voter’s name and address. “Current” means in the previous 12 months.

Bedrosian seemed to be suggesting that type of voter ID is insecure, or ridiculous or maybe both. At least initially, others in the room seemed a bit puzzled by his thought train. At moments it seemed like a skit he was self-performing.

Below’s a partial transcript. You can listen to the whole segment on roanoke.com.

“It’s true in our place that you can come in with a utility bill and vote, and not be a provisional ballot. It’s a valid, you’re just —,” Bedrosian said to Cochran.

“Yes, but the name on the utility bill and the address have to match your registration,” Cochran replied.

“So I come in and I have — Charles [Shell] gave me his utility bill. So I come in, I know where he lives, he, he wants me to come vote for him, he doesn’t want to go vote,” Bedrosian said. “So he just gives it to me. I come in and vote. So I come in and give that utility bill. I know where he lives, I know that, and I can vote for him?”

Bedrosian continued: “I mean technically or legally — well not legally, maybe — but technically I can, based on this, right? I just show a copy, you’re going to ask me what my address is, I know his address. I give you the address and then I vote, right?”

Board Secretary Anna Goltz replied: “Well, it needs to match what your voter registration is, so if you’re not registered at that address and then —”

Bedrosian interrupted: “No, but I’m voting for him [Charles Shell]. So he doesn’t want to go vote. He, eh, ‘I don’t wanna, I’ll give you my vote. Here’s, here’s the name and you just go vote.’

“So I’m giving up, just a — maybe a far out thing — but he just gives me his name. Obviously I know him, he gives me his name, I know his address, and I know I go to the thing [polling place] and I say here’s the utility bill, he gives me utility bill, it doesn’t have any picture on it. There it is, I’m Charles and, um, I vote.

“So technically — I mean it’s illegal to vote for someone else,” Bedrosian said.

“It is,” Cochran agreed succinctly.

Bedrosian continued: “But technically, you can do it. And no one would catch you, right?”

Goltz disagreed: “No,” she cut in.

Bedrosian continued: “Because he’s [Shell] not going to go vote anymore, because he’s gone, he just said ‘Al, you take the vote.’”

At one point later in the exchange, Shell said Bedrosian was “technically correct.”

The conversation went on longer and got deeper. At another point, Bedrosian said: “Just when I read [the handbook], that’s all it said, just a copy of a utility bill, bank statement. So I’m just saying like, what stops a person from voting for someone else?”

I urge you to watch the entire segment.

It’s likely Bedrosian meant to say “theoretically,” when he repeatedly voiced the term “technically.” Because at one point even he offered that his concocted scenario was “maybe a far out thing.”

Not-so theoretically, voter impersonation fraud is a Class 6 felony in Virginia that could land someone five years in prison. Wouldn’t that possibility deter anyone from borrowing someone else’s water bill to cast a fraudulent vote for some politician?

No election outcome in Virginia has ever been found to have been corrupted by a scheme like Bedrosian described. That’s because people who who’ve studied voter impersonation fraud say it hardly ever occurs. One expert at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles found 31 credible instances, out of 1 billion votes cast in American elections since 2000.

Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell says he can’t recall charging a voter impersonation case in his 44 years as the city’s top prosecutor.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C., has tracked and categorized instances of Virginia “election fraud” dating back to 2007. On its list are zero voter-impersonation cases.

As the back-and-forth wrapped up, Cochran said to Bedrosian:

“I’m not aware that [voter fraud with a utility bill] has ever happened. It could, I suppose, happen. Um, obviously we’re not a legislative body so we don’t have any control over those laws, but we have to follow those laws.”

“Totally understand,” Bedrosian replied. “I always just go show my — I’ve a registration card — and usually I was in the same precinct and they knew who I was, etcetera.”

He ended with: “But, I was just wondering that.”

He was just wondering that.

It’s a hell of a thing.