CASEY: Among readers, Jan. 6 revelations elicit shock and dismay

In Thursday’s column I wondered aloud whether anyone has been watching the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. And I asked readers who did to share their takeaways.

Turns out I didn’t need to worry. Readers have blitzed my email inbox, in some cases with lengthy essays, outlining their impressions of the hearings. We don’t have space to publish everything; what follows are some choice tidbits. And we’re barely scratching the surface.

A distinct minority whined the entire committee is fundamentally unfair, because zero pro-Trump Republicans sit on it. Beverly T. Davis is clearly in that camp.

She called the Jan. 6 committee “one of the biggest wastes of taxpayers’ money that has ever been offered.” And she added: “There are not two sides being discussed, argued or even acknowledged as necessary to make it a fair hearing.”

But that dog won’t hunt.

As Davis knows – and acknowledged in a subsequent message – Republicans fought any kind of inquiry whatsoever into Jan. 6. And In doing so, they passively engineered the House Select Committee’s makeup.

Recall, GOP senators rejected a balanced blue-ribbon commission to investigate the insurrection, similar to one Congress appointed after the 9/11 attacks.

Next, Democrats in the House created the Select Committee, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Republicans to nominate five members. Naturally, she rebuffed appointments of Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jim Banks, R-Indiana, because they were potential witnesses. Jordan himself made Jan. 6 phone calls to Trump before and after the storming of the Capitol, from which five people died and 140 police suffered injuries.

The only kind of Jan. 6 investigation Republicans wanted was none. They seem to want to forget the failed coup as soon as possible. Investigating Hunter Biden is a much higher priority.

More commonly, readers who responded sounded aghast, like Gerry McAtavey of Roanoke County.

“My wife and I have both been watching these hearings in amazement, disbelief and just plain curiosity,” he wrote. “We’re just left wondering what kind of spell Donald J. Trump can exert over supposedly intelligent people to make them act in a manner that most know is wrong and in many cases illegal.”

“Someone once told me the only cure for political ambition is embalming fluid,” McAtavey continued. “I think that these hearings are laying the groundwork for many people to find themselves in serious criminal liability.”

Sue Williams of Roanoke said she’s “heartened by the upstanding role of many state officials at all levels who refused illegal requests.” Many of those were incorruptible Republicans.

But, William added, “I find disheartening the lack of courage and morality among many Congressional Republicans, including my own representative Ben Cline.” He was one of the Republicans who voted against certifying Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, even after the insurrection.

Many readers praised as heroes two Republicans – Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Both men testified Trump illegally pressured them to throw out Biden victories in their states, and they refused. As a result, a Trump mob demonstrated outside Bowers’ house, and another mob broke into Raffenperger’s widowed daughter-in-law’s home.

But Fred Sachs of Roanoke had a slightly different take. Bowers said after the hearing that he would vote for Trump again. And Raffensperger said he could not rule out doing so in the future.

“What I’ve learned is that Raffensberger and Bowers both want to kill democracy by legal means. They wouldn’t go along with Trump’s effort to steal the election. But . . .they are happy to see democracy die as long as it’s done through legal vote counts. Apparently they see the Constitution as a suicide pact.”

He wasn’t the only reader who felt that way.

“Bowers said he’d vote for [Trump] in ‘24,” wrote Tom Maynard of Mathews, in Eastern Virginia. “That floored me.”

It also floored Barry Holman of Daleville.

“What to make of people who may see all the bad in Trump but still say they would vote for him again?” Holman asked. “Rather scary don’t you think?”

Mary McCarthy of Roanoke County said the hearings have helped her realize the fragility of American democracy.

“It is frightening, unsettling, anxiety provoking. The unending noise of those continuing to promote the ‘big lie’ is more than worrisome. Do they prefer the tyranny of an autocrat? A one party system that the founding fathers certainly never envisioned?”

McCarthy added: “Those who have fought and died for our country, its values, etc. would be appalled that we are now fighting with ourselves. Civil discourse is absent. The threats to poll workers etc. are disgraceful to say the least. I pray that more rational, intelligent, courageous, honest persons will prevail.”

Todd Pruner hails from Roanoke but now lives in Texas.

“I’ve listened to 90% of the hearings so far, and they are mind blowing. Many of us have known that Donald Trump is corrupt well before he ran for President, but these hearings just blow away any narrative he might have about the 2020 elections. He lost, and he tried to get people to ignore their oaths of office and our Constitution to overturn a fair election,” he wrote.

“It’s impossible to listen to these hearings and fail to conclude that Trump not only broke the law numerous times, but that he has absolutely no integrity or morals whatsoever. How anyone can want to put this party back in power while this truly despicable human being is still considered their ‘leader’ is unfathomable to me.”

Sharon Ellmore of Roanoke sent me a passage from a June 22 article in The Atlantic by Tom McNichol:

““Trump and his people . . . have made it clear that democracy is a meaningless word. They want what they want and they will hurt anyone who gets in their way. Their goal is to make public service a hazardous undertaking, to create an environment in which people working on elections – their fellow American citizens – fear for their lives if they don’t cough up the results they want.”

To that, Ellmore added a good question: “What would these hypocrites do if Democrats behaved like this?”

David R. Smith of Roanoke County wrote: “I am amazed by the blind herd mentality of GOP voters, and their persistent belief that it is ok to do whatever is possible, regardless of morality or legality, to keep [Republicans] in power.”

“Congressmen [Ben] Cline, [Morgan] Griffith, and [Bob] Good are spineless Trump sycophants,” Smith added. “As part of the deadly ‘Stop the Steal’ coalition, they are all co-conspirators to a failed coup and in my opinion, traitors to the United States. Yet conservative Virginians blindly continue their unfaltering support for them.”

Sandi Saunders of Hardy minced few words in a riposte that called for racketeering charges – and/or exile – for Trump and his election-canceling enablers.

“I am appalled at the lengths he went to to intimidate, threaten and brow-beat people into aiding his criminal enterprise and I think a RICO type case could be made here for his attempts to overthrow a valid election. His damage to the republic cannot be underestimated as there are still people who believe there was widespread voter fraud though no Republicans could find it.”

“. . . I too believe our Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were divinely inspired and the people who stomped all over them since Trump managed to be elected should be exiled. Such people have forfeited walking our streets and enjoying our freedom.”

Billy Reynolds of Christiansburg said he’s “watched enough to convince me Trump should never be allowed to run for public office” again.

“A lot of Republicans don’t watch and are convinced [Trump] is a bad person but they will still vote for him,” Reynolds added. “I am really surprised at the Republicans who follow Trump to hell. . . . I would vote for Mike Pence today just because he did the right thing and I am a Democrat.”

In a postscript to his email, Richard Rio of Blacksburg wrote “I would vote for Liz Cheney for President. It is beyond sad that the voters of Wyoming intend to kick her out of office for having the courage to buck her party and tell the truth.”

Tom Long from Staunton taught government, democracy and elections for 30 years.

“It is shocking how many elected Republicans actively participated in ways great and small in the attempted coup,” he wrote. “Even more shocking are the number of elected Republicans who actively whitewash the truth, who want to turn a blind eye to facts, and who place raw power over the continuation of representative democracy in the United States of America. Some of those are here in the Commonwealth.”

We’ll wrap it up with Revelle Hamilton of Bedford, who’s in her 80s. Here’s how she answered my question, “have you tuned in?”

“Yes, I have been glued to the hearings,” she wrote. “Thank the Lord for the politicians who upheld the Constitution and told Trump and cohorts ‘NO!’ I never would have believed this country could come so close to a dictatorship – and still could in future.”

