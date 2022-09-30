CASEY: Andy and Barbara Parker hit the road for gun control

Life was supposed to be different for Andy and Barbara Parker in October 2022.

Under ideal circumstances, Andy would’ve been campaigning as the Democratic nominee for Congress in Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District, taking on Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell. Barbara would have been at her husband’s side, supporting him.

In that scenario, the Collinsville couple would be crisscrossing central and Southside Virginia right now, plumbing for votes from Charlottesville to South Boston and Danville to Louisa County.

Earlier this year, Parker filed to run in the Fifth District Democratic primary, and he raised tens of thousands of dollars for the effort. He hired a guy to gather 1,000 registered-voter signatures, a legal requirement to get on the ballot.

But that effort came up short by 156 John Hancocks, Parker said. As a result, in April he was disqualified.

But his battle continues, with the consent of many campaign donors to whom Parker first offered refunds. With their agreement, he later transferred most of their contributions into a political action committee called “Andy’s Fight.”

On Sept. 13, Andy’s Fight paid $2,500 for a monthlong electronic billboard in Lynchburg. Its message reads: “Rep. Bob Good’s got BAD ideas.” It’s still tantalizing, or maybe annoying, motorists around the corner from Thomas Road Baptist Church. Parker cheerfully admits the purpose is to troll the conservative congressman.

The couple hit the road Sept. 14 and aimed westward. With golden retrievers Allie and Booboo in tow, they’re touring America in a Ford Maverick pickup, hopscotching states to support other Democratic candidates, and to meet with other gun-violence survivors.

There’s no shortage of those in America, and that’s something the Parkers know too well.

In August 2015, their daughter, Alison, and a co-worker, WDBJ cameraman Adam Ward, were shot and killed by an ex-colleague who ambushed them during a live, on-air interview at Smith Mountain Lake.

“We’re all part of the club that no one wants to join,” Parker told me. “You make friends with people you wish you were friends with under other circumstances, but this is what you have in common.”

One of those club members is Colorado state Rep. Tom Sullivan. In 2012 he lost a son in the Aurora, Colorado, mass shooting. Sullivan is currently campaigning for a Colorado state Senate seat, and the Parkers joined him in a canvassing effort.

Also in Colorado, the Parkers campaigned for incumbent U.S. Sen. Michael Bennett, a Democrat seeking reelection against Republican challenger Joe O’Dea.

And they had dinner with Lonnie and Sandy Phillips, two Coloradans who lost a daughter in the Aurora massacre. Afterward, the Phillips formed the organization "Survivors Empowered," for family and friends of loved ones lost to gun violence.

“We wanted to go out and support candidates who believe what we do, and connect with people who’ve been working on [gun control] in some cases longer than we have,” Andy Parker said.

The next pit stop was Las Vegas, Nevada, site of the worst mass shooting in American history. In 2017, a gunman killed 60 people and wounded more than 400, firing upon a concert crowd from a hotel room high above the Las Vegas strip.

There, they got together with Jake and Dar Mohler. The Mohlers’ teenage daughter died of an accidental gunshot from an unsecured firearm in the home of a friend she was visiting. The couple later persuaded the Nevada legislature to enact a safe firearms storage bill.

The Parkers spent a few days in Los Angeles, California, where they visited with Chris Hurst, a former WDBJ-7 anchor and (later) Virginia state delegate. Hurst was Alison Parker’s fiance at the time of her murder. He’s been going doing screenwriting and has his eye on a career on Hollywood, Parker told me.

Then the couple headed east for Arizona.

In Tuscon, they gathered with survivors of a different mass shooting — one in 2011 that claimed six lives and grievously wounded then-Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Arizona. Among those survivors was Pat Maisch, the woman who bravely disarmed the Tucson gunman.

Giffords’ husband, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, is seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate. He’s being challenged by Blake Masters, a political newcomer who has the support of former president Donald Trump. Recent polls show Masters behind by a double-digit margin.

After a subsequent stop in New Mexico, the Parkers headed east again, toward Austin, Texas. I caught up with them by phone Friday morning.

“Right now, we’re in the middle of nowhere in west Texas,” Parker said. The landscape “has gone from mesas to scrub to mesquite. We’ve seen a lot of tumbleweeds.”

They’re hoping to meet with Democrat Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman who’s challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Texas is a state that has seen more than its share of mass shootings — at schools, in at least one church, on a military base and at a Walmart in El Paso. Gun control is a major theme of O’Rourke’s campaign.

“Beto’s debating Abbott tonight,” Parker proclaimed, and he sounded stoked. But he also sounded unsure they would get face-time with the candidate.

“We've been in touch with his aides, but everything’s so last-minute with these campaigns you never really know,” Parker said. Whether or not that happens, they’ll visit some family and friends — both Parkers were raised in Texas.

Then it’s home to Virginia.

What future is in store for “Andy’s Fight?” That’s not precisely clear.

One thing Parker intends is more fundraising, so the PAC can continue to support candidates with political goals similar to the Parkers’. Aside from that, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Virginians, Parker added, should expect to see some more billboards cropping up soon against Virginia Republican congressional candidates.

Parker has his eye on the Seventh Congressional District race, pitting incumbent Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger against GOP challenger Yesli Vega. And he still has plenty of money left in the PAC.

Stay tuned.