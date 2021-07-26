CASEY: Christiansburg councilwoman gets the apology she deserves

Do you recall your critiques of council during your victorious 2019 election campaign? Sometimes such statements come back at you. Most children learn this lesson early in life, as illustrated by a catchy rhyme: “I’m rubber and you’re glue. Whatever you say bounces off me and sticks to you.”

We’re deeply sorry if you never learned that lesson, or if you’ve forgotten it. Perhaps the General Assembly should enshrine it in the K-12 Standards of Learning. You might want to discuss that with your pal Marie March, who appears headed to Richmond in January.

Yes, we’re aware you took more votes than any other candidate in the last election. Congratulations! You should definitely feel proud about that. However, we’re sorry to say that getting the most votes does not necessarily mean that you get to run town council.

Especially when “the most” amounts to less than 25% of the total in a five-way race for three seats. We’re also sorry that more than 75% of the votes cast went to candidates other than you. We’re truly sorry it wasn’t more like 81%.