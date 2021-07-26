CASEY: Christiansburg councilwoman gets the apology she deserves

Christiansburg Councilwoman Johana Hicks is seeking an apology from other members of town council who in June voted to formally reprimand her.
Unfortunately, all the other council members appear to be on extended respites to Deep State enclaves such as Aspen, Colorado, Sun Valley, Idaho, and Kennebunkport, Maine. For your information, that’s where good old boys gather to secretly plot against norm-busting, rabble-rousing populists.
In a spirit of helpfulness and sarcasm (and because I’m an ace letter writer) I’ve drafted a response on behalf of Hicks’s vacationing colleagues. nnn
Dear Councilwoman Hicks,
Please consider this letter a pungent apology for the slings and arrows you’ve endured during your 18-month tenure on the Christiansburg Town Council. We are so sorry!
We want you to know it was never anyone’s intention to cast aspersions on you, your behavior or any other of your illustrious character traits. But we hope you realize that occasionally, politicians are subject to criticism.
Do you recall your critiques of council during your victorious 2019 election campaign? Sometimes such statements come back at you. Most children learn this lesson early in life, as illustrated by a catchy rhyme: “I’m rubber and you’re glue. Whatever you say bounces off me and sticks to you.”
We’re deeply sorry if you never learned that lesson, or if you’ve forgotten it. Perhaps the General Assembly should enshrine it in the K-12 Standards of Learning. You might want to discuss that with your pal Marie March, who appears headed to Richmond in January.
Yes, we’re aware you took more votes than any other candidate in the last election. Congratulations! You should definitely feel proud about that. However, we’re sorry to say that getting the most votes does not necessarily mean that you get to run town council.
Especially when “the most” amounts to less than 25% of the total in a five-way race for three seats. We’re also sorry that more than 75% of the votes cast went to candidates other than you. We’re truly sorry it wasn’t more like 81%.
Unfortunately, the library over on Sheltman Street has books (they’re called “dictionaries”) that draw a distinction between the terms “plurality” and “majority” and suggest the former is a far weaker political position than the latter. We apologize for that, too.
We’re sorry you misunderstood Del. Nick Rush when he didn’t explain that under Virginia law, the town of Christiansburg must hold a referendum to borrow more than $10 million for a capital project, such as the $18 million park envisioned for 60 acres along Peppers Ferry Road.
We apologize for seeking clarification from the delegate after you fingered him for your misstatement. We’re also sorry Rush apparently doesn’t recall that conversation with you. We’re glad you have a witness, though.
Assuming the conversation occurred, we’re sorry Rush considers you so forgettable. We want to assure you we don’t share that view.
Hopefully, one day you’ll be able to forgive us for reacting to your suggestion on social media that the council deliberately sought to borrow $9.3 million for the park, precisely so we’d stay under the nonexistent $10 million limit in that phantom referendum law.
We’re also sorry for disagreeing with you that the $9.3 million should be subject to a referendum anyway, irrespective of any fictional state law. Unfortunately, democratically elected officeholders do not always vote in lockstep with each other. Some view that as one of democracy’s major shortcomings.
We’re also sorry for publicly disagreeing with your efforts to torpedo an appropriation to Downtown Christiansburg Inc. because one of its officers is a planner in the town of Pulaski, and that town experienced some budget difficulties a few years ago.
Moving forward, we promise in the future to take such guilt-by-association statements with all the gravity they deserve.
We also apologize for your fundamentally flawed understanding of how the Virginia Freedom of Information Act works.
That’s our fault, not yours. We should have informed you of the statute’s many glaring loopholes, such as a requirement that citizens identify “with reasonable specificity” the government documents they’re seeking.
We’re sorry that you failed to notice that fine print, and we’re sorry your request was overly vague, and we’re sorry we couldn’t read your mind as to precisely which documents you were seeking.
We’re also sorry that you sued us in General District Court because we failed to furnish you with documents that didn’t exist, before we voted to reprimand you. We apologize that you misread that law to mean the town had five days to respond, rather than five business days, which is what the law actually says.
We also apologize because the judge in your lawsuit found your complaint meritless and dismissed it.
But we marveled when you declared victory anyway, by arguing you would have easily won an appeal if you only had bothered to file one. That was reminiscent of Aesop’s fable about the fox and the grapes. Remember how he walked away, declaring them sour, after he repeatedly failed to snatch them off the vine?
In closing, we wish you the best in your current campaign for mayor. And we hope you take exactly the same percentage of the vote — less than 25% — that you garnered in the last election.
Semi-sincerely,
CHRISTIANSBURG TOWN COUNCIL
