Last Thursday’s column featured 10 questions posed by Dr. Kellogg Hunt of Roanoke. The retired pulmonologist asked me to get answers from Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Morgan Griffith, R-Salem.

The queries were fairly simple. One was, “Do you believe Trump lost the 2020 presidential race in a fair election? Another was, “Do you believe a man who brags about sexually assaulting women should be fit to serve as a leader in our country?”

I emailed the questions to Charlotte Law and Mollie Timmons, the respective communications directors for Cline and Griffith. For whatever reason, there was no response. Perhaps the congressmen were too busy making America great again.

So anyway, I composed answers for each, drawing on public statements by Cline and Griffith or votes they’ve cast in Richmond and Washington, along with dashes of hyperbole and random fact. (Among the latter is that Griffith no longer lives in the 9th Congressional District because its boundaries recently shifted. He’s now a constituent of Cline’s, in the 6th Congressional District.)

Readers of The Roanoke Times certainly reacted to those answers. One was Judy Ayyildiz of Roanoke County.

“I think your article today and the way you handled the Cline-Griffith thing is absolutely brilliant,” she said in a voicemail.

“It’s shameful our representatives will not reply to a request for answers to those reasonable questions,” wrote Rich Alvis of Christiansburg.

Another was Leesa Sacra, a grandmother from Wirtz who grew up in Salem. She suggested even more questions for Cline and Griffith.

“I’d like you to ask if they’d consider banning assault rifles and [enacting] red flag laws and other things that would protect our children and citizens,” Sacra said in a voicemail. “I’m one of Morgan Griffith’s constituents. I went to high school with him. So I appreciate you staying on him.”

This is a fantastic idea, which I’m opening up to all readers, not just Hunt and Sacra. Send your queries for Cline and Griffith to dan.casey@roanoke.com, my work email account.

Assuming they’re ignored again, I’ll publish those real questions from real voters, and compose cognizable (though exaggerated) answers that are as funny as possible.

Arlean Lambert of Blacksburg went so far as to suggest that Cline and Griffith should hire me as their joint spokesperson instead of their current communications directors.

“I feel confident that you will be able to easily replace these two lazy employees by doing both of their jobs since they just ignore questions, which takes no time at all,” Lambert wrote. Don't give up The Roanoke Times job though, we would miss your insightful humor!”

I appreciate her vote of confidence. But I’m unsuitable because I lack the primary job qualification for anyone on Capitol Hill: An inexhaustible supply of bull excrement.

Another who responded was Tom Long of Staunton.

“I write Ben several times a month, usually because of some hyperpartisan [turd emoji] in his constituent email. I always ask for a response and sometimes get one — IF you call a form letter of party-line taking points and/or not directly answering my question a ‘response,’" Long wrote.

Laura DeBusk of Roanoke also contacts Cline occasionally and has been less than enamored with his responses.

For example, she wrote Cline after ex-president Donald Trump, in December, called for “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” so that the 2020 election results could be overturned in Trump’s favor.

Specifically, DeBusk asked Cline if "he would denounce Trump for suggesting the Constitution should be done away with?"

DeBusk said Cline replied by noting he carries the Constitution in his pocket at all times.

"I say: BS. Be sure to ask him to produce it should you ever encounter him," DeBusk wrote.

Color me skeptical, but I tend to doubt Cline has the Constitution in his pocket at ALL times. If he does, though, then maybe he should read it occasionally.

But what about when Cline’s sleeping? Do his pajamas have pockets? Or does he tuck the Constitution under his pillow each night? Is it waterproof? Where does he put it when he's showering?

Perhaps I will ask those questions in Chapter 2 of “10 questions for Reps. Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith.”

The next I heard from was Ellery Hensley. He recently moved to Arizona, but maintains a Roanoke.com subscription to stay in touch with happenings here. Politically, the Grand Canyon state is far weirder than Western Virginia, Hensley noted.

“Arizona … produced the likes of [failed Republican gubernatorial candidate] Kari Lake, whose grasp of reality is even less stable than Reps. Cline and Griffith,” Hensley wrote. “Not even two purveyors of the Big Lie from the Old Dominion are going to out-cray-cray Kari.”

He added: “That being said, I appreciate your efforts to secure answers to Dr. Hunt’s questions and, in their absence, supplying responses far more articulate (and honest) than either representative is capable of formulating. Since both their worlds are flat, perhaps the best we can hope for is one or both teetering off the edge.”

Steve Huppert of Christiansburg offered another question for Griffith: “Why doesn't he quit his job in Washington and become one of Trump’s team of attorneys? He would make more money, enjoy his job and satisfy his employer.”

I replied (to Huppert) that Trump rarely if ever drives, so it’s highly unlikely he’ll ever need an ex-traffic-court lawyer.

“But if he ever hires Morgan, I have a word of advice: Get paid in advance,” I told Huppert.

Last but not least, Carolyn Pillis of Salem thanked me for all the laughs she got from the column.

“Unfortunately, you hit the [nail] on the head!” Pillis added.

Thanks for all the emails and voicemails, readers.

Don’t forget, send me your reasonable questions for the congressmen who represent the 6th and 9th Congressional Districts. A few months down the line, I’ll choose 10 and send them onto Washington.

And if they’re ignored once again, I’ll do my best to invent answers on behalf of Ben and Morgan.

This could be fun.