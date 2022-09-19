CASEY: ‘Election activists' bombard Virginia registrars with demands for information

Around the time of his swearing in earlier this year, newly installed Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made some news.

He fired and replaced a number of employees who worked in the attorney general’s office. That’s typical of newly installed officeholders in the Old Dominion, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats. At their disposal are jobs they can award to supporters, and that happens.

The second newsworthy announcement came on Sept. 9, and was more interesting. Miyares formed an “Election Integrity Task Force.” He has reassigned 20 lawyers, paralegals and support staff who worked in other sections of the AG’s office, such as consumer protection.

It’s unclear what the task force is investigating, because zero substantive allegations have emerged of widespread fraud in recent Virginia elections. But there remain a huge number of unsupported suspicions, which have fueled conspiracy theories.

This we know because since November 2020, self-styled “election-integrity” activists have blitzed local registrars across the commonwealth with requests for all kinds of information, said Brenda Cabrera, president of the Voter Registrars Association of Virginia. (She also serves as registrar in the city of Fairfax.)

“Loudoun [County] has received an enormous number,” Cabrera told me, characterizing it “in the triple digits.”

The requests are being made under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, a section of state law that governs meetings and records of state and local governments.

“There is a point where FOIA becomes weaponized, and it gets in the way of getting done what needs to be done,” Carbrera said. “There’s a point at which it overwhelms a small office, to receive multiple FOIA requests in a day.”

Perhaps that’s something on which Miyares’ new Election Integrity Task Force should be focusing. Because it doesn’t appear they have anything else to investigate.

In some cases, the FOIA letters and emails ask for information that doesn’t exist. In other cases, the requestors are not legally entitled to documents they’re requesting, said Roanoke Registrar Andrew Cochran.

“We have received a half dozen or so requests,” he said, adding that one of his counterparts in another locality “recently received 50 FOIA requests in a single day.”

“In several cases the requesters were not residents of Virginia and as such were not entitled to the information,” Cochran said. “We have had one case in which the requester gave a fictitious address.

“Much of the information being requested does not exist,” Cochran added. “For instance, we have had requests for types of records that may apply to voting systems used in other states but for which there is not a similar type of record for our equipment. In many cases, the requesters are making requests for things they do not understand.”

Handling FOIA letters can present a resources problem for registrars, because most of their offices are thinly staffed.

“If there are FOIA requests that demand people respond, if there’s research that needs to be done, it takes away a lot of the working time for people in that office,” said Ken Srpan, chair of Roanoke County’s Electoral Board.

Roanoke County, Srpan added, has only three full-time employees in its registrar’s office. Salem spokesman Mike Stevens said Salem’s registrar has two full-time employees. And both have elections to administer each year.

The FOIA letters and emails have come from inside and outside the commonwealth, since shortly after the 2020 election.

“We’ve gotten them from New Jersey, and they’re written in such a way that we kind of know they’re organized,” said Radford Registrar Tracy Howard. He said he hasn’t seen anything like it in 31 years of running elections.

“The bigger picture is election deniers are still out there,” Howard said. “And they’re absolutely and utterly convinced the election was stolen for Biden.”

That’s true even in areas where Trump convincingly beat Joe Biden.

A case in point is a FOIA letter Roanoke County Registrar Anna Cloeter received on Nov. 16, 2020, from RoxAnne Christley, a Windsor Hills resident who previously ran for Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. (In 2020, Trump won Roanoke County with just under 60% of the vote.)

“I am making this FOIA request to find out if the Dominion election machines and software were ever used in Roanoke County, Virginia,” Christley wrote in the email.

Dominion has figured in many election conspiracies voiced on Fox News and other conservative media outlets such as Newsmax. Each is being sued for more than $1 billion by Dominion, and those cases are proceeding.

On Nov. 17, Cloeter replied to Christley with a partial answer. Only Unisys machines have been used in Roanoke County since at least 2017, she emailed Christley. Cloeter knew that because 2017 was the year she began working in the office.

But because Christley framed the question as “ever,” Cloeter performed more research to completely answer it.

In a follow-up FOIA response on Nov. 24, Cloeter told Christley that Roanoke County has exclusively used electronic equipment supplied by Unisys, Advanced Voting Systems or Diebold, since the county abandoned old-fashioned lever voting machines years ago. Dominion didn’t make that list.

One of the questions I emailed Christley was whether she was satisfied that Dominion machines were not used in Roanoke County in 2020.

She replied, “No comment,” to that and the other questions.

Salem Registrar Dana Oliver said so far this year her office has received more FOIA requests regarding the 2020 election than it did in 2020.

Stevens, the Salem spokesman, said four have arrived in the Salem Registrar’s office since April, including two this month. He’s handling the responses.

Three were from Virginia and one was from New Jersey, Stevens said. One asked for the names and signatures for the officers of the company Roanoke County hired to print its ballots.

“Another sought basic information on employees and appointees and offered a link to a YouTube video about voting machines and the lack of security surrounding them,” Stevens said. (Trump also won Salem, with just under 59% of the vote.)

And some Roanoke County voters are sending FOIA requests to registrars in other areas of the state. One example is a July 14 letter from Hunting Hills resident John Young to Norfolk’s registrar, Stephanie Iles.

It sought the “Norfolk City Cast Vote Record” from the 2020 and 2021 election, as well as the “Ballot Manifest Report, also known as the Tabulator Batch Report,” from those elections.

I spoke with Young on Monday. He said he sent letters to roughly six different registrars requesting the same information. It was part of an organized effort by a group called Virginia Audit First, for which he volunteered, Young added.

Each registrar replied that the information Young asked for did not exist, because it was on thumb drives that had been overwritten. Some suggested Young might need a court order to get what he wanted.

“I personally gave up,” Young said. “I want to say others in the group are still trying to get the information from other jurisdictions. There were a whole hell of a lot of hijinks in 2020. The judges don’t want to hear it unless you have absolute proof.”

That’s been the rub for election deniers even in states where the 2020 results were actually disputed in court (Virginia’s were not). Some judges in those jurisdictions demanded to see evidence supporting the allegations.

Ultimately, every one of those lawsuits was dismissed, either after the plaintiffs offered no persuasive evidence of election misconduct, or because they lacked the right to sue.

I asked Howard, the Radford registrar, about the activists’ endgame.

“I have no earthly idea, other than to discredit or disrupt elections,” replied Howard, who’s retiring at the end of this year.

If there’s an organized effort to discredit and disrupt Virginia’s elections, that’s a kind of election interference. It undermines not only the election, but the democratic process.

And that’s why the commonwealth’s Election Integrity Task Force should investigate.

Attorney General Miyares, are you listening?