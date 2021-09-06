CASEY: Ex-bus driver caught in VEC benefits limbo for 15 months

So where Hatchel’s $12,732? That’s unclear. The most recent VEC official Hatchel spoke to, Karen Harrison, told Hatchel she should see the money in her account by today. That conversation was Friday.

“I’ve been nice, I’ve been patient,” said Hatchel, who in the interim found a part-time office-receptionist job. “I’ve tried to work within the system.”

Pat Levy-Lavelle, the lead attorney in the lawsuit against the VEC, told me that Hatchel isn’t even among the 92,000 backlogged cases the VEC says it has cleared up since May. That group is composed of applicants who haven’t been able to get an initial determination of eligibility — which Hatchel received soon after she filed.

Hatchel’s case is counted in a different cohort, as a “lower-authority appeal,” Levy-Lavelle said. The U.S. Department of Labor recommends those appeals should be heard in fewer than 30 days.

Right now the average wait for a “lower-authority appeal” hearing in Virginia is 274.6 days, or just about nine months. According to the federal labor department’s website, Virginia ranks 51st out of 53 U.S. states and territories for that measure. Only two jurisdictions are worse.