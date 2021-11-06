CASEY: Floydfest fan from Australia wins election contest and (vegetarian) lunch

Burgess guessed Youngkin would take 12,057 votes from Roanoke. He was only 34 off the actual mark. When I asked Burgess how he arrived at his guess, he fumbled around a bit. The question sent his wife, Kathy, into a giggling fit.

“My wife’s here and she’s dying laughing,” Burgess told me. “She says, ‘He’s not a numbers guy.’ “

And that brings us to our 2021 Election Contest champion. His name is Jamie Reygle and he lives in Floyd County. Reygle guessed Youngkin would take 12,037 votes in the city. That’s a mere 14 votes off Youngkin’s state-tallied result.

Reygle, 58, is a native of Australia, where he was involved in the music industry before he got into meditation and mindfulness. Then in October 2004, he took a trip to Los Angeles for a workshop on meditation. That led to a nearly six-month sojourn in Mexico, after which he returned to the states.

Somehow, in 2005, he made his way to Floyd, and to FloydFest, where he met his future (and current) wife, Elisha. Reygle’s been both a teacher and administrator at Blue Mountain School, a private school in Floyd. Currently he operates a nonprofit called “InStill Mindfulness.” Its website, InStillMindfulness.org, is the best way to learn more about that organization.