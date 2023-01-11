CASEY: How an election denialist now oversees Roanoke’s elections

Here’s a nugget of news that’s received little if any attention so far. It’s about some recent changes to the board that governs elections in Roanoke. That three-person panel is known as the Roanoke City Electoral Board.

Each county and city in Virginia has one. Appointed members serve staggered three-year terms. When Virginia’s governor is a Republican, there are two Republicans on each local electoral board, and vice-versa when the governor’s a Democrat.

Local political parties choose board nominees, and customarily, the chief judge of the locality’s circuit court rubber-stamps the nominees to formalize their appointments.

That’s how Republican Al Bedrosian became the newest face on the Roanoke City Electoral Board. He was sworn in late in December. His term began Jan. 1. And his name might be a familiar one.

From 2014 to 2017, Bedrosian served on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, representing the Hollins District (Bedrosian moved to the Deyerle section of Roanoke about 18 months ago). One could say he gained a measure of notoriety before winning that seat and with certain statements and actions once he was installed into office.

For example, as a supervisor, Bedrosian once opined to this newspaper that if the decision was left to him, only Christian prayers would be allowed to open Roanoke County Board of Supervisors’ meetings.

When someone once offered a Hindu invocation in advance of a May 2017 board meeting, Bedrosian stayed seated while everybody else in the room stood.

Agree with the snub or not, it seemed perfectly consistent with an essay Bedrosian penned for this newspaper in 2007, under the headline “Christianity is America’s true faith.”

That ended with: “The name Jesus is what makes us a Christian people and a Christian nation. This is why we must continue our heritage as a Christian nation and remove all other gods.”

The Hindu prayer wasn’t the only time Bedrosian refused to stand for a board of supervisors invocation.

The other occasion happened when then-pastor Joe Cobb of the Metropolitan Community Church was invited to offer the prayer. The MCC’s a Christian denomination that welcomes gay, transgender people and bisexuals. (Cobb, who’s gay, was subsequently elected to the Roanoke City Council, on which he still serves.)

In that case, according Cobb, Bedrosian approached him before the invocation and informed Cobb he would not be standing because Bedrosian doesn’t approve of the “homosexual lifestyle.”

“Everyone in the room stood except him,” Cobb told me Wednesday.

Though most of Bedrosian’s positions as supervisor hewed toward far-right conservatism and libertarianism, it wasn’t until President Joe Biden was inaugurated in 2021 that Bedrosian dipped his toes into the movement we now call “election denialism.”

That occurred during a Jan. 26, 2021 podcast with former Roanoke Tea Party leader Greg Aldridge. They recorded it five days after Biden moved into the White House and 20 days after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Here’s what Bedrosian said at 14:36 of that show, which was still on YouTube Wednesday:

“In years past, I think there have been a lot of elections that have been frauded elections. They just put [in] the person they want. Never before in the history of America do I remember seeing a million people come to Washington because they are not happy about the fraud.

“Not that anything was done, because it just seemed, like pushed over,” Bedrosian said. “But we are not dumb anymore. Our eyes are open to an extent.”

Wednesday when I asked Bedrosian about that statement, he said he doesn’t recall the podcast with perfect clarity.

So I read him the quote from the 2021 podcast, and Bedrosian, 61, attempted to walk back his use of the term “fraud.” (That’s understandable, because having an election denier on the city’s electoral board does not exactly inspire confidence in future elections.)

“I think the [election] system is definitely broken,” Bedrosian said. “There are so many inconsistencies.”

Bedrosian added that it goes back years, “to the Kennedy and Johnson elections.” The Kennedy-Nixon race in 1960 was a nail-biter that’s fueled suspicions for decades. But the 1964 election of Lyndon Johnson over Barry Goldwater wasn’t even close. Johnson ran away with it, with 61% of the vote. And both Nixon and Goldwater conceded.

The other interesting thing about Bedrosian’s appointment was that few people in Roanoke’s government seemed aware of it Wednesday. One reason may be that the city of Roanoke hasn’t yet changed its website to reflect the change. Last year’s board members are still listed on the website.

“I just learned about it from you,” Cobb told me Wednesday. “I have concerns that [Bedrosian] will have a clear, objective and fair perspective.”

He wasn’t the only one. Another was City Councilman Peter Volosin, elected in November. (Like Cobb, Volosin’s a Democrat.)

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Bedrosian has been appointed to the electoral board after expressing his view that ‘I think there have been a lot of elections that have been frauded elections,’” Volosin said.

“I hope that he can focus on the facts, that our elections are free and fair, and put aside debunked claims of election fraud in past elections. He will soon find out on the electoral board that there are many policies and procedures to ensure Roanoke City elections are fair.”

Stay tuned.