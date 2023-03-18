Move over, U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. Another Trump-loving, gun-defending, populist Republican woman appears to be ascending the American political stage.

Del. Marie March and her foibles already are familiar fare for folks in Southwest Virginia. The Republican lawmaker/restaurateur lives in single-stoplight Floyd County. But Thursday, she achieved national recognition with write-ups in The Daily Beast and on RawStory.com.

Both well-known news websites cover politics from a liberal perspective, and the RawStory article looks like a rewrite of The Daily Beast’s. The headline on the latter is, “‘Stop the Steal’ Lawmaker Wants to Make Passing Gun Laws a Felony.”

Each focused on a recent fundraising email in which March cast herself as an innocent and patriotic victim of evildoers attacking her and her business enterprises.

March didn’t respond Friday to attempts to contact her by phone, email and text. But she minced few words in the email, which asserts a copyright.

“I am going to be honest, I am being attacked by the fake news, the bureaucracy and the Richmond Swamp,” March wrote. “My small businesses are under attack and I am being personally targeted by lies and threats.”

Another section of the message makes clear March believes Virginia Republicans are behind the dirty deeds. It terms them RINOs, an acronym for “Republicans in name only.”

March has abruptly closed at least two of her businesses in recent months, including Fatback Soul Shack and Due South BBQ in Christiansburg. The latter’s Roanoke location on Melrose Avenue remains open.

I’ve tried Due South’s pulled pork — and it’s delicious. But many have found March’s political antics far less palatable. A prime example was the criminal assault charge she filed last year against a Republican rival, Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick.

The two GOPers used to represent separate districts, but redistricting has cast them both into the same newly drawn district for the 2023 General Assembly elections. And since last fall, March has been on political warpath.

She charged Williams with assault after he bumped her while exiting a Republican dinner-dance in Wytheville in September. In January, at Williams’ trial in Wythe County, a retired judge from Northern Virginia acquitted the Stuart lawyer, ruling prosecutors hadn’t proved he acted intentionally.

After the not-guilty verdict, March lashed out on social media, employing similar language she put in the 826-word email last week.

“Judges are appointed by politicians and the Swamp is deep, folks,” March wrote in January. “Our country is in a sad state of affairs.”

In December, March tipped off this newspaper to an art element on Patrick County Republicans’ website that depicted (as a reverse, hidden-pictures image) hooded KKK members underneath the legs of a red, white and blue elephant. That ruffled some feathers among the Virginia GOP as well.

Republicans dominate “the Richmond Swamp,” which March explicitly acknowledges in her message.

Currently, the GOP holds the posts of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and speaker of the House of Delegates, in which Republicans have a slim majority. Democrats barely control the Senate, but that could change in November.

“In November 2022, when I introduced legislation to Repeal Red Flag and Pass Constitutional Carry, I was lectured by Richmond ‘leadership’ that it would make Republicans look bad to fight to protect the 2nd Amendment in the 2023 Election,” March wrote. “Heck, with Republicans like these who needs Democrats?”

She added: “But I did not back down, compromise or cut deals. And because of that now the Richmond Swamp RINOS are attacking me.”

The 2023 General Assembly session was indeed unproductive for the delegate from Floyd. All 18 measures she patroned failed. None of them made it out of the House of Delegates. Most of them died in committee and never got a floor vote. That’s a stunning record of defeat for a lawmaker whose party is in power.

In the fundraising email, March launches new broadsides against Williams, accusing him of being soft on the Second Amendment. Besides Virginia Republicans, she decries efforts of “Joe Biden and his cronies” to “push their anti-gun schemes” in Washington.

“Because of my refusal to compromise on the 2nd Amendment, the Richmond Swamp is funding tens of thousands of dollars to my June 20th Primary opponent, who has never, ever fought to protect your Right to Keep and Bear Arms,” she wrote.

The email also proposes legislation that’s arguably more ridiculous than any of March’s 18 bills that failed this year in Richmond. (One called for year-round deer hunting.)

“In 2024, with your help, I will lead the effort to outlaw every single Federal Anti-Gun Edict or ‘rule change’ here in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and make it a felony to try to push these anti-gun schemes on law-abiding citizens.”

How March intends to accomplish what she described remains unclear. It’s a shame she’s unwilling to explain it.

If March is proposing a state law, the “felony” aspect might expose to prosecution any member of Congress who voted for gun control, and later unluckily set foot in Virginia.

It’s difficult to fathom how such a law would survive court challenges. Has any Virginia lawmaker ever before tried to outlaw votes cast in Congress?

If she’s calling for a Virginia exemption from federal gun laws or administrative restrictions, that could be problematic, too. As a state lawmaker, March is unable to even introduce such a measure in Congress.

For that, perhaps she intends to rely on Greene, R-Georgia, or Boebert, R-Colorado — two members of Congress as outspoken as they are ill-informed, whom Marsh seems to fashion herself after.