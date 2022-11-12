CASEY: ‘It’s a Red tsunami,’ and other famous last words in politics

The 2022 election wager I made with my gambler-friend, Frankie Four Eyes, was for dinner and Casey’s Kolsch at Mac and Bob’s, the famous Salem restaurant.

A notorious conservative who regards Attila the Hun as too “woke,” Frankie would eat on my dime if Republicans achieved control of both chambers of Congress. Yours truly would prevail if Democrats retained the House and the Senate. Any other outcome, the bet was off.

We still don’t know if there’s a winner. As of Friday morning, it appeared the GOP had eked out a slender majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. But the U.S. Senate is another story. There, two contests remain undecided — Nevada and Georgia.

Republicans need to win both to gain control of the Senate; the Democrats need only one. And if Nevada goes to the GOP, the question of control won’t won’t be decided until a Dec. 6 Senate runoff in Georgia.

Either way, the Republicans seem like the big 2022 non-winners, largely because of expectations they would romp to easy victories in both chambers. A gloating text Frankie sent me Tuesday morning, hours before the polls closed, epitomized that notion precisely.

“If the betting markets are right, it’s a Red tsunami,” he texted. (Frankie totally believes gambling odds are the best indicator, wisdom-of-crowds-style, because gamblers put their own money on the line.)

I replied, “Hillary 2016.”

(The exact same betting markets were giving Clinton a better than 80% chance to win the White House the morning of the 2016 election. I recall because that day I put all my money on her — and lost it, ooof!)

“This reminds me of the stages of death,” Frankie responded. “You haven’t gotten to the acceptance stage yet.”

To blunt his glee, I shot a low blow.

“On the bright side, Bitcoin’s looking strong at $18,367,” I texted back. That was Tuesday’s price.

(Frankie bought Bitcoin after Joe Biden’s election, supposedly as a hedge against all the additional income taxes he’d be required to pay under a Democratic administration. The strategy appeared swell through November 2021, and Frankie gloated as the cryptocurrency soared above $64,000.)

“That cruel,” he responded. (By Friday afternoon, Bitcoin had dropped below $16,900.)

At the least, the crack quieted him for the rest of the day. Our repartee resumed Tuesday evening.

“Herschel’s looking strong in GA!” I sarcastically texted at 7:17 p.m. At that point, early returns put Democrat Raphael Warnock up, 63% to 30%.

“Seriously?” Frankie replied.

“[Herschel’s] only down more than 2 to 1,” I responded. “ I’d say 30% is strong for him, actually. Higher than his IQ!”

Frankie changed the subject.

“Any news on [Roanoke] City Council?” he asked.

I noted that former mayor David Bowers was running seventh out of nine candidates seeking three seats.

“That’s some good news,” Frankie texted back.

For the city, perhaps. But we didn’t have a bet on Bowers’ comeback.

Knowing Frankie, he’d been squirreling away clever taunts all day, to use against me Tuesday night. But there proved to be precious good news for him to tease. He gave it a valiant effort, though.

“[Republican Don] Boduc is going to win [in New Hampshire],” Frankie tried. “Huge turnout in NH [GOP] precincts.”

I’m not sure what Frankie was smoking. Bolduc, whom Democrats supported in the New Hampshire GOP primary because he was the weakest Republican candidate, lost by nine percentage points to incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan. Not much was going Frankie’s way.

Besides Bowers’ loss, the only bright spot for Frankie was Florida, which was pretty much a GOP sweep. That happened early in Tuesday night.

“Effin’ Florida!” I texted him.

“It’s the new Utah,” he replied.

“It’s where Jerry Jr. and Becki go to hunt pool boys,” I shot back.

At one point, for a brief instant, Republican Herschel Walker gained a lead in Georgia. Frankie jubilantly directed me to RealClearPolitics.com, which he was following.

But in the three minutes it took me to call up the website, Warnock had flipped back into the lead. That was pretty much the story of Frankie’s night.

At one point, I texted him, “Are you drowning in the Red wave yet?”

“Ripple,” was his single-word response.

“The big issue is whether Walker gets 50%,” Frankie texted. “He’s close.”

(In a three-way race, Walker finished the night at 48.3%, compared to Democrat Raphael Warnock’s 49.6. Because neither candidate scored more than 50%, they’ll have a two-candidate runoff in December. Democrats won the last two Georgia Senate runoffs, in January 2021.)

Frankie also held onto high hopes that a Republican would knock off incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. The seat was a predicted GOP pickup if Republicans had a strong night.

But it wasn’t long before NBC called the race for Spanberger. She ended up winning by four percentage points.

“Dems are winning many tossups,” Frankie groused.

Later, returns from Western states began coming in. In Colorado, incumbent GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, a vociferous Donald Trump shill, looked like she might suffer an upset.

(That race was still undetermined Friday afternoon, with Boebert leading by roughly 1,100 votes. Also, late Friday CNN and NBC News called the Arizona Senate race for incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly. They’re still counting votes in Nevada.)

“This could go down in history as the worst midterm performance by a party not in the White House,” I texted Frankie.

“Yep, and you can thank Trump,” he replied bitterly of the president who tried to overturn a free and fair 2020 election, because he lost it. By Wednesday, Frankie was feeling even more embittered toward the ex-president.

“I’m at the point where I want all of the Trump candidates to lose,” Frankie texted. “Republicans will get pounded as long as he’s in the picture … Trump is dead after yesterday.”

Ding-dong, you know what that means. Frankie Four Eyes has opened his peepers and learned a valuable lesson. Hey, it took only six years.

I’ll count that as progress!