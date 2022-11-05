CASEY: Last pitch for the 2022 election contest; win lunch with Dan

A week ago I launched the 2022 election contest with a challenge to readers to predict the percentage of the vote that Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, would win among Roanoke voters Tuesday.

There’s still time to enter, by emailing your guess to dan.casey@roanoke.com. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Monday and the rest of the rules are below.

The congressman is seeking reelection to a third term. His Democratic challenger, Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro, lost to Cline in his first bid for Congress back in 2018.

As presently constituted, the district’s a safe Republican seat. In the past 10 contested elections in the 6th Congressional District, Republicans on average took 68% of the vote districtwide.

The GOPer who performed the worst was Cline in 2018, when he finished with 59.7% — a still-healthy double-digit margin. But in those same elections, Republican candidates didn’t fare as well in Democrat-dominated Roanoke, the 6th District’s largest municipality.

In the last 10 contested 6th District elections, the Republican candidate averaged 52.5% of Roanoke’s vote. But there are a couple of asterisks we must put beside that number, otherwise it’s misleading.

To begin with, there were no Democratic candidates in three of those contests, which no doubt depressed Democratic turnout. Moreover, in eight of those elections, the Republican candidate — Bob Goodlatte — was a Roanoke resident who likely pulled some votes as a hometown favorite.

When counting only elections in which Democrats fielded a candidate, the Republican average in Roanoke congressional elections drops to 47.4%.

Cline, who’s never lived in Roanoke since he entered politics, hasn’t met that mark in the city since he began running for Congress.

In 2018, running against Lewis, Cline took 36.9% of the Roanoke vote. In his only other congressional election, 2020, Cline took 41.2% of city ballots, running against Democrat Nicholas Betts, a former mayor of Harrisonburg.

Thus, Cline’s Roanoke average with a Democrat on the ballot is 39.05% of the vote.

Will he do better or worse this time around? That’s the heart of the election contest. Your guesses should be a three-digit percentage, such as 44.5.

As a tie-breaker only, contestants should also predict the total number of congressional votes cast in Roanoke. That may be tricky, too, because the number has seesawed wildly over the years. It’s largely dependent on whether or not there’s a Democrat in the race.

Over the last 10 contested 6th District elections, an average of 29,909 Roanoke voters turned out. But in three of those elections no Democrats were on the ballot. The only opponents were independent candidates or those running under another party banner, such as Libertarian.

In the seven elections for which Democrats put up a candidate, the average Roanoke turnout was 34,014. In the other three elections with no Democrat on the ballot, the Roanoke turnout averaged 12,964.

Still unclear at this point is whether Cline’s status as a 2020 election-denier will have any affect Tuesday’s totals.

Recall, in the latter days of 2020, Cline signed onto a Texas lawsuit in which the U.S. Supreme Court was asked to nullify the presidential election. Cline also voted against certifying the election after the Jan. 6 insurrection, during which he and other lawmakers were forced to flee after Trump-inspired insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed the certification votes.

So far we have 24 readers in the contest. And if those entries have proved anything, it’s that some entrants are guessing with their hearts rather than their heads.

Three readers predicted Cline would win the city with more than 55% of the vote. One of them guessed Cline would take 68.7%.

On the other end of that spectrum, there’s a character in Daleville who predicted Cline will get hardly any votes at all from Roanoke.

“Knowing that good Americans would not support an election denier, I fearlessly predict that Cline will receive 02.5% of the vote in Roanoke,” Robert Stutes predicted. He added: “Feel free to quote me if I don’t win!”

The next lowest guess from a reader was that Cline would take 25.9% of Roanoke’s vote. Though apparently sincere, even that’s an unreasonable prediction. Cline’s number is far more likely to wind up somewhere in the range of 30 to 40%.

Conversely, we have Randal Sowers of Roanoke County. He predicts an impossibility — that Cline will take 466.6% of the Roanoke vote. Sowers also guessed the total number of votes would be 42,666.

Seems like he’s a bit stuck on the number 666. Perhaps he’s been reading the Book of Revelation recently.

So there’s some more information that might assist you in devising your prediction for the percentage of votes Ben Cline will take among Roanoke voters in Tuesday’s election. Whoever guesses closest, based on certified results, wins a lunch on me. (Please pay attention to the rules, below).

We’ll wrap this up with a curious political morsel about congressional redistricting that has little bearing on the election or the Roanoke outcome.

Thanks to decennial redistricting, the 6th District boundaries have shifted southward. All of Salem is now part of the 6th District. (Salem Registrar Dana Oliver confirmed that Friday.) Used to be, Salem was in the 9th District, which is represented by Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem.

That’s unusual but kosher, because Virginia has no law requiring members of Congress to reside in districts they represent.

But it also means Griffith won’t be able to vote for himself on Tuesday, because he now resides in the 6th District. Assuming he casts a ballot, the 9th District congressman will be forced to choose between Ben Cline and Jennifer Lewis.

And because the boundaries won’t change again until 2032, if Griffith stays in his current residence, he might never be able to vote for himself again.

Ponder that one as you head to the polls on Tuesday.