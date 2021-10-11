CASEY: Let's keep partisan politics out of school board meetings

In another Texas suburban school district (Grapevine-Colleyville) the Black principal of a mostly White public high school was suspended after a school board campaign in which he was blasted as a proponent of critical race theory.

The principal, James Whitfield, denied it. Although his job survived that ugly campaign, Whitfield was later suspended, shortly after he posted a photo on his personal Facebook page of himself with his white wife. (Interracial marriage, by the way, has been legal everywhere in the United States since 1967, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned state laws banning it.)

Those are some real-world consequences to the imaginary beast of critical race theory.

Vice-Chair Jeff Worley was 100% correct in cutting off Williams at that September meeting. And the board, which apparently had not been vigorously enforcing its previous policy, was right to begin enforcing the policy.

That's because Virginia holds elections every single year, and the commonwealth has more than 100 different school boards.

If they invited politicians' speeches during school board meetings, candidates of all stripes would flock to them, each July through November. Those meetings would become three-ring circuses.

Does anyone believe that would be good for Virginia's children?

