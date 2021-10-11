CASEY: Let's keep partisan politics out of school board meetings

I can't remember the last time I praised a local school board. But the folks who serve on Franklin County's have done something remarkable and smart that merits applause. Recently, they've dropped the hammer on politicians campaigning at school board meetings.
This we learned from a fascinating story published Sunday, written by my colleague Mike Allen. It was about the House of Delegates race to succeed longtime state Del. Charles Poindexter, R-Franklin County, in the 9th House District. That includes most of Franklin County, part of Henry County, and all of sparely populated Patrick County.
Poindexter's reelection hopes died in June, when political upstart Wren Williams, a lawyer from Patrick County, stomped the incumbent in the Republican primary. On November's general election ballot, Williams is facing Democrat Bridgette Craighead in a district that hews strongly toward the GOP.
As a political newcomer, Williams isn't taking his election for granted. Although he has no children in Franklin County schools, he's been showing up at its school board meetings and giving speeches during the "public comment" section. He's not the only politician, either.
At July's meeting, Williams railed against "critical race theory," a phony issue that's about as dangerous as the sky-high legumes in the children's fairy tale, "Jack and the Giant Beanstalk."
Then at August's meeting, U.S. Rep. Bob Good (a Republican who lives in Campbell County) tried unsuccessfully to talk during the public comment period. He got shot down because he hadn't signed up in advance.
By the time September's meeting came along, Williams was present again. On that occasion, he voiced outrage about the board’s newly enforced policy of not letting politicians speak during the comment period.
Below is the relevant section of that policy, which Assistant Schools Superintendent Sue Rogers told me dates to 2010. It's on the form that would-be speakers fill out to get on the "public comments" agenda.
"Speakers appearing before the board will not be allowed to campaign for public office, promote private business ventures, engage in personal attacks, or use profanity or vulgar language."
Now here's how Allen's story described that September meeting scene, when Williams blustered:
“I wanted to get on the agenda, and say something, et cetera, I have to get it approved by somebody —” Williams said in a raised voice.
“Mr. Williams, I appreciate your opinion on this,” said board Vice Chair Jeff Worley, speaking over Williams.
“You’re cutting me off now!” Williams said.
“Yes I am. Have a good night,” Worley said.
“OK. That’s your school board,” Williams replied.
His attempt at a bit of First Amendment grandstanding might have had more impact if the room hadn't been mostly empty.
At the very least, Williams' effort highlighted another important issue: The problem of attention-seeking politicians, so desperate for a political podium that they show up at school board meetings outside their own localities, to hem and haw about nonsense.
In some Virginia localities (such as the city of Roanoke) school board members are appointed by the governing body (such as the Roanoke City Council). In others (such as Franklin and Roanoke counties), school board members are elected. That question's up to voters of each jurisdiction.
Either way, school boards are supposed to be above partisan political labels. State law actually forbids school board candidates from running under a party banner. That's reflected in the candidate guidelines published by nonprofit, nonpartisan Virginia School Boards Association.
Political parties remain free to endorse or not endorse school-board candidates. But the latter aren't allowed to run as a Democrat or Republican or Libertarian or whatever.
Arguably, strict nonpartisanship on school boards is a net positive. Among other things, it telegraphs a message that educational decision-making at the local level ought to be at least somewhat removed from politics.
That's important because our children will be running this nation in the future. It's in everyone's best interest those students are educated with facts rather than cheap political propaganda.
Another reason is, school boards have many real-world matters of concern before them — in Franklin County currently, the school system can't hire a sufficient number of school bus drivers.
The last thing board members need to be doing is spending time entertaining vote-seeking politicians.
As often as not, they're stinking cesspools of deliberate falsehoods and ignorant untruths. So-called "critical race theory" is just the latest example.
It's a decades-old, once-innocuous buzz term, borrowed from legal academia, which conservatives have seized and redefined into something it never meant — purely to stoke racial fear and grab votes. And it's already caused damage in Texas.
The Katy Independent School District outside Houston has removed youth novels written by Black author Jerry Craft from its library shelves, after parents complained his fictional books pushed critical race theory themes. (The school system also disinvited Craft from a previously scheduled speaking engagement.)
In another Texas suburban school district (Grapevine-Colleyville) the Black principal of a mostly White public high school was suspended after a school board campaign in which he was blasted as a proponent of critical race theory.
The principal, James Whitfield, denied it. Although his job survived that ugly campaign, Whitfield was later suspended, shortly after he posted a photo on his personal Facebook page of himself with his white wife. (Interracial marriage, by the way, has been legal everywhere in the United States since 1967, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned state laws banning it.)
Those are some real-world consequences to the imaginary beast of critical race theory.
Vice-Chair Jeff Worley was 100% correct in cutting off Williams at that September meeting. And the board, which apparently had not been vigorously enforcing its previous policy, was right to begin enforcing the policy.
That's because Virginia holds elections every single year, and the commonwealth has more than 100 different school boards.
If they invited politicians' speeches during school board meetings, candidates of all stripes would flock to them, each July through November. Those meetings would become three-ring circuses.
Does anyone believe that would be good for Virginia's children?
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.