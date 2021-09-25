CASEY: Predict the number of votes Glenn Youngkin will garner in Roanoke

Now that the bizarre Arizona election “audit” has confirmed President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, we can finally turn our attention to the 2021 race for Virginia governor.

As you probably know, that features Republican Glenn Youngkin, a Donald Trump-endorsed business tycoon making his first bid for public office, against former governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat elected in 2013 with less than 48% of the vote.

Most of the polls so far reckon McAuliffe is ahead, though by not-necessarily-comfortable margins. Those range from 1 to 9 percentage points, and one recent poll showed Youngkin leading by 5.

With a Forbes-estimated net worth of $440 million, the Republican has plenty of resources he can draw on. That’s one reason McAuliffe can’t take this election for granted. Another is, McAuliffe edged Ken Cuccinelli in 2013 by only 56,435 votes out of more than 2.2 million cast statewide.

If Libertarian Robert Sarvis hadn’t taken more than 146,000 votes in that election, McAuliffe could easily have lost to Cuccinelli. No Libertarian is on the ballot this year, but there is a candidate from the similar-sounding (though far-left) Liberation Party, Princess L. Blanding.