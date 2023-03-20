In the era of social media, stigmatization is a common tool employed against political opponents. Supporters of former president Donald J. Trump may be familiar with the communications technique.

If you recall 2015, Trump tagged his GOP primary opponents with demeaning, schoolyard-type nicknames, such as “Low Energy Jeb” for former Florida governor Jeb Bush, and “Little Marco” for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R- Florida.

And he’s currently trying out nicknames Florida Gov. Rov Ron DeSantis, a potential opponent for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Hence “Meatball Ron,” which is one of Trump's latest.

Although the slurs above are specific, more generalized insults exist for GOPers disenchanted with Trump. Perhaps the best known is RINO, which signifies “Republican in name only.”

That’s become a common tag applied to GOPers whose loyalty to Trump is suspect. It’s up there with “groomer,” another generalized insult the pro-Trump crowd most often applies to Democrats.

As a jeer, RINO seeks to stigmatize and marginalize rational GOPers, the ones who don’t embrace Trump’s continuing — and evidence-free — claims President Joe Biden stole the 2020 election.

One pro-Trump lawmaker who used the term recently is state Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, in an 826-word fundraising email I wrote about Sunday. She employed RINO twice to bash fellow Republicans.

That same email used the term “Democrats” only once, in this context: “Heck, with Republicans like these who needs Democrats?”

And it caught the eye of reader Celeste Tethal of Salem, who followed up with a message to yours truly.

“I’m getting increasingly annoyed with the supporters of [Trump], Q and other conspiracy-promoting groups for using that term when someone sane disagrees with them,” Tethal wrote.

“I have friends who identify as Republican because they are true conservatives. We saw plenty of conservative Republicans who testified at the [January 6] hearings and earned the RINO title.”

In the old days of Ronald Reagan, such heresy was vehemently discouraged. The Gipper himself espoused something he called "the 11th Commandment," basically, "thou shall not speak ill of another Republican."

The advent of Trump saw that rule tossed, and the resulting intraparty name-calling has rankled plenty in the GOP.

Some rational Republicans, such as former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, were successfully labeled RINOs and targeted for defeat by their own party colleagues in 2022. Some other Republicans unhappy with Trump orthodoxy have bolted the GOP entirely.

Meanwhile, not-necesarily-irrational Republicans, such as Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, have mostly kept their mouths shut about the “stolen election,” lest they risk riling up Trump feverists.

Cline and Griffith are keenly aware of what happened to 5th District Republican ex-congressman Denver Riggleman. He got beat by Bob Good in the 2020 GOP primary because Riggleman officiated at a same-sex wedding of two people who worked for him. To Trumpers, that looked like a RINO move.

Tethal says “Republicans in name only” should be scrapped and replaced with something more accurate and uplifting.

“I think it’s time to come up with a new meaning for the RINO acronym because it’s unfair for true conservatives to be labeled negatively by the far right, the [The Former Guy] devotees, election deniers, conspiracy promoters and other eye-rolling inducers.

“I’m not very good at that sort of thing but since you are the expert I thought you might like to consider the challenge,” she wrote.

Accepted! Unfortunately, I’m not nearly as clever as Tethal seems to think.

The best RINO phrase I could muster for Republicans who believe Trump lost the election was “Rational Insightful Non-delusional Observers.”

Yes, that fits RINO but it’s clunky and unwieldy. It’s not nearly as short, sweet or tight as the traditional RINO meaning. Mine suffers from too many multi-syllable words. Those don’t worm their way the mind nearly as effectively as “Republicans in name only.”

So let’s have a contest, and put it out to readers and poets everywhere. One way to begin may be to grab a dictionary, and bookmark the pages for R, I, N, and O.

1. Your entries have to follow that letter set, in order. You'll get bonus point if they're funny, and have a good ring.

2. Send them to my inbox at dan.casey@roanoke.com, and make them as short and sweet as possible.

3. Include your name and locality, which may be reprinted, and a contact phone number, which won’t.

4. Your deadline is the end of the day on Saturday, March 25.

If we get enough worthy entries, we’ll review in a future column. And perhaps we'll award a prize.

Happy word-hunting, everyone!