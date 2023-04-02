You might recall a contentious kerfuffle earlier this year involving cable news and satellite TV. During that, certain politicians had televised conniption fits. One was Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, who represents the Roanoke and Shenandoah valleys.

Not coincidentally, the outrage bloomed at the end of a contract between DirecTV, a satellite service owned by telecommunications giant AT&T, and Newsmax, a low-rated conservative cable news channel accused of spreading election misinformation.

DirecTV has broadcast Newsmax to its subscribers since the cable channel’s 2014 inception. And Newsmax really took off in the wake of the 2020 election. It attracted viewers by broadcasting election-fraud conspiracies so crackpot, even Fox News wouldn’t touch them.

But as of Jan. 25, Newsmax’s signal was no longer on DirecTV’s channel lineup.

Some conservative politicians billed the breakup as a stunning blow to free speech. Some went further, characterizing it as a politically biased action by liberal Big Telecom to stifle conservative news. They termed it “the deplatforming” of conservative information.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called it “very concerning.” Chairs of House committees threatened congressional inquiries. Some Republican governors issued threats, too. And lower-profile members of Congress, such as Cline, appeared on Newsmax to gush at the unfairness.

People who were paying attention understood the whole shebang was a scam. DirecTV didn’t silence any channel. The satellite provider explicitly said it was willing to continue carrying Newsmax under the same terms it did in 2022, 2021 and before.

Newsmax sparked the dispute. At the end of a three-year contract, it demanded DirecTV begin paying Newsmax a $1 annual fee for each DirecTV subscriber in the U.S. At the end of 2022, those numbered about 13.5 million.

Previously, DirecTV paid zip. Such “carriage fees” would have cost the company and/or its subscribers more than $13 million annually.

DirecTV countered with, “No thanks.” It characterized the demand as ”unreasonable” because Newsmax already distributes the same content on its website at no charge. Similar carriage disputes have occurred involving Roanoke-based TV stations.

As a result, Newsmax pulled the plug on DirecTV, then tried to blame the whole thing on AT&T, claiming political bias, and that it was a victim of censorship.

Cline: ‘My constituents are furious’

Some Republican members of Congress, including Cline, went along with the censorship fiction. On Feb. 2, Cline appeared on Newsmax, which headlined the episode “AT&T DIRECTV CENSORS NEWSMAX” at the bottom of the screen.

Here’s what Cline said in that appearance, which he also promoted on his taxpayer-supported congressional website:

“My constituents are furious because they rely on Newsmax for information that cuts through all the ‘woke’ rhetoric of lots of different channels, to actually provide people in the Shenandoah and Roanoke valleys with the facts and the news, and not the spin in a liberal direction. So, they’re so upset at losing Newsmax, they’ve been calling my office.”

The clip is posted on the Congressman Ben Cline YouTube channel, under the title, “Rep. Ben Cline Discusses Censorship on Newsmax.”

Cline returned to Newsmax Feb. 10 and ratcheted up the rhetoric. On that occasion, he decried the “woke” “really woke” and “communist news networks” broadcast by DirecTV. Newsmax labeled that screen “AT&T’s DIRECTV CANCELS NEWSMAX IN CENSORSHIP MOVE.”

Here’s what Cline said in the Feb. 10 appearance:

“I’m surprised and angry, and my constituents are angry that Newsmax and conservative voices are being shut out as a result of these business decisions.

“These are bad decisions for the public, these are apparently decisions being made with a political bias. And so, my consumers — my constituents — are furious and are definitely letting me know, and are definitely letting the carrier know that they want Newsmax and they want their unbiased news.

“They don’t want the ‘woke’ CNN, MSNBC-type shows,” Cline continued. “They want the straight news that Newsmax gives them. And they’re letting me know and they’re letting the carriers know as well.”

The anchor asked, “What are they telling you?”

“They are mad, they are emailing saying, ‘we want Newsmax back.’ And they want unbiased news. They don’t have it across the spectrum of shows carried by DirecTV,” Cline replied.

“They have a lot of woke, really woke and communist news networks, but they don’t have that unbiased news that they had with Newsmax, so they want it back. They’re speaking loudly and clearly and their dollars are speaking loudly and clearly as they move elsewhere.”

The clip concludes with Newsmax’s anchor gushing thanks to Cline for heaping praise on Newsmax. (That appearance gets no mention on Cline’s congressional website or official YouTube channel, but the clip remains on Newsmax.com.)

And it leaves many unanswered questions, such as: How many 6th District constituents actually contacted Cline with complaints they could no longer watch Newsmax? How many wrote emails saying, “We want Newsmax back?” And what the heck did Cline mean with the reference to “communist news networks?”

In emails March 24 and March 29, I posed those queries to Charlotte Law, Cline’s press secretary. Friday, I texted and called her cellphone and left a voicemail, too. She has yet to respond.

Newsmax sued for $1.6 billion

In reality, there’s no shortage of reasons to believe Newsmax is biased and that it trafficks in misinformation.

Just for starters, the channel is owned by Christopher Ruddy, who made a name for himself in the 1990s by trafficking conspiracies about Bill and Hillary Clinton. Newsmax’s headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida, is just a short hop across the Inland Waterway from Mar-a-Lago.

In a November 2020 Q & A-style interview with The New Yorker — when Trump was still in the White House — Ruddy told the magazine, “We have an editorial policy of being supportive of the President and his policies.” In that same interview, Ruddy said of Trump, “We’re friends. He’s called me twice in the past five days.” The headline over the article is “Why Newsmax support’s Trump’s false voter-fraud claims.”

One Newsmax host, Sean Spicer, served as Trump’s first White House press secretary. Most of the channel’s other anchors are experienced Trump bootlickers who ably served the Big Lie after the 2020 election.

That’s why Dominion Voting Systems is currently suing Newsmax for $1.6 billion. After the 2020 election, Newsmax broadcast even more biased and untruthful information than did Fox News — which Dominion is also suing for $1.6 billion. Both defamation lawsuits appear headed to trial.

Ironically, there’s a Newsmax connection to Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News. That turned up internal emails and texts suggesting Fox executives and hosts were aware Fox was broadcasting election-fraud lies, but kept airing them anyway because it was losing viewers to Newsmax, which was airing even crazier misinformation.

And that brings us to March 22. On that date, the ballyhooed “censorship” campaign against Newsmax suddenly evaporated in a poof. Newsmax is back on DirecTV, after the two parties came to a carriage agreement.

Both sides issued statements trumpeting the deal. And those revealed all the hot air about “political bias” and “censorship” were phony as Donald Trump’s tan.

Here’s Bill Morrow, CEO of DirecTV: “This resolution with Newsmax, resolving an all-too-common carriage dispute, underscores our dedication to delivering a wide array of programming and perspectives to our customers.”

Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, implicitly acknowledged the “censorship” campaign was a farce. He also lauded DirecTV for helping launch Newsmax in 2014.

“Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DirecTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones,” Ruddy said in a statement about the deal. (In fact, DirecTV picked up an alternative conservative news channel, The First, as soon as Newsmax pulled its plug from DirecTV.)

Specifics of the deal weren’t announced, but DirecTV announced it wouldn’t cost its subscribers a penny. And Newsmax is still streaming online at no charge.

The fact is, nobody censored anybody. It was a business dispute about money. When DirecTV declined to pay, Newsmax pulled itself off DirecTV, and as a result lost viewers, which cost Newsmax advertising dollars. It sought that revenue back, after efforts to portray itself as a victim of “cancel culture” flopped.

The congressman from the Roanoke and Shenandoah valleys played a significant role in that con game. The chief remaining question is, was Cline a knowing actor or an unwitting dupe?

Newsmax gained gravitas by showcasing the 6th District congressman endorsing how “straight” and “unbiased” Newsmax is, despite the reality. And Cline — a politician who gets precious little time on major news outlets because he’s more a shrinking violet than a lightning rod — gained national exposure.

They each benefited by running a scam to pimp Newsmax in the 6th Congressional District and beyond.

Is that the kind of thing you expect from your congressman?