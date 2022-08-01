CASEY: Roanoke (and plenty of other local governments) are hiring!

Last week I had to take care of a bit of run-of-the-mill municipal business regarding our son Zach. He lives in California, but sometimes we still get bills addressed to him in Grandin Court. The latest was an overdue car tax bill from Roanoke’s government.

So I called city hall and wound up speaking to Treasurer Evelyn Powers, whom I’ve known for 28 years. As a newly hired reporter for The Roanoke Times, she was one of the first city workers I ever met, way back in 1994.

Back then, Powers was a secretary in the Municipal Auditor’s office. Now she’s treasurer, one of a handful of elected constitutional officers in the city. Her office is responsible for collecting about $300 million per year in taxes and other fees. Basically, it’s the lifeblood of city government.

During our conversation, Powers let it slip that her office is currently shorthanded. With unemployment in Virginia at just 2.8%, many private employers are feeling that way these days, too. It seems like the broadest private-industry worker shortages in Virginia are in the hotel and restaurant categories.

The Roanoke treasurer currently has four full-time openings, out of 18 authorized full-time positions. And when the office is short-handed, it means it’s just a bit harder to get done all the work the office needs to do.

Powers is trying hard to fill those jobs, but it hasn’t been easy.

“Trying to find people who have good cash-handling experience is hard,” Powers informed me.

That’s probably because far fewer people carry cash these days than they did 30 years ago, before debit cards became ubiquitous. So the universe of skilled cash counters has likely shrunk.

The open positions in the Treasurer’s Office are among 65 unfilled jobs in Roanoke city government right now. You can view that list, and the requirements for each and the pay — just go to roanokeva.gov and click on “JOBS” on the homepage.

Roanoke County’s hiring, too — they’re looking for workers to fill 36 different positions posted on the roanokecountyva.gov website.

The lowest paying county government job is a custodian which pays a little more than $13 per hour.

But Roanoke County also has an opening for an $83,000 assistant director of parks, and one for its director of economic development, too. The latter pays a minimum of $107,000, and up to $140,000 annually.

Salem’s government is hiring for at least 26 different positions (half of those are part time, according to the job listings on the salemva.gov website). One is a full-time chef for the Salem Civic Center.

The minimum job qualifications are a high-school diploma, or a General Equivalency Diploma, plus “considerable experience” in food service. That job pays $40,500 to $65,000, according to the listing. It’ll pay some bills.

The starting pay for the lowest-ranking jobs in Roanoke government is $15 per hour. Considering that’s $4 per hour more than Virginia’s minimum wage (currently $11 per hour) and more than double the federal minimum ($7.25), it’s nothing to sneeze at.

Nobody’s ever going to live high on the hog off those wages — which total about $32,000 annually. But let’s look at some of the other benefits Roanoke’s city workers enjoy as well. Those are hardly insubstantial.

Each new full-time hire at Roanoke city hall gets six hours of paid sick leave per month, and those hours can be carried over and accumulated, up to a certain extent. Retiring city workers can cash in up to six months of unused sick leave when they depart.

Each beginning Roanoke worker also gets an additional 12 hours of paid time off (i.e. vacation) per month. That’s 144 hours per year, for starters, which adds up to just short of a month’s paid vacation during the first year of employment. Not bad.

Nowadays, full-time municipal workers in Roanoke also get three paid mental health days per year (this is something new, Powers told me).

Roanoke city workers are also covered by an employer-provided pension. That’s in addition to Social Security, and on top of any additional retirement savings employees socked away. (Municipal employees also have an option of tax-advantaged retirement savings similar to a 401(k) retirement plan.)

As part of their compensation, they receive health and dental insurance. And the city government also operates a “wellness center” for employees. There, they can see a health professional for no charge, pretty much on a walk-in basis.

Beyond that, most government workers have Monday through Friday daytime gigs. Of course, there are certain exceptions to those hours, such as with firefighters, police officers and jail guards.

And finally, there’s an opportunity for advancement. Powers, who turns 65 in November, is a perfect example.

In 1980, she was working at Dominion Bank, in a job that paid a little more than $8,000 per year. Powers told me “I felt rich” when in 1981 she was hired as an administrative assistant for the Roanoke Municipal Auditor, at a $10,800 salary.

Later she was promoted to executive secretary, and even later to an auditing position. And when David Anderson, her predecessor in the treasurer’s position, left his job with two years left in his term, Powers got a temporary appointment.

The next election, Roanokers voted her into the position, which pays $164,000 per year by Virginia statute. That’s a very worthwhile salary — and Power says she earns it. People must agree, because nobody’s ever challenged her for reelection.

Most days, she told me, she’s in the office shortly after 7 a.m., and it’s rare when she leaves before 5 p.m. And the job comes with $300 million of responsibility, which is a lot.

The point is, that’s where a low-level $15 per hour job in city government can land someone who’s ambitious and wants to improve their future. It took Powers more than 30 years to get there, but she did it.

That’s why I tell anyone job hunting currently: Make sure you don’t overlook local governments. They don’t offer riches, but they do offer a fair measure of job and income security. And the job benefits, at least in Roanoke city hall, are better than some union members enjoy.