CASEY: Should we be very afraid of the FBI and IRS?

If you’ve been listening to Western Virginia’s congressional representatives lately, you might be experiencing some twinges of fear. They’re warning us of two dangers that threaten the American way of life.

Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, Bob Good, R-Campbell, and Morgan Griffith, R-Salem are raising alarm about the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service, two federal agencies that respectively enforce federal criminal and tax laws.

Employees of both live and work among us right here in the Roanoke Valley.

The FBI became a whipping boy for Republicans earlier this month, after its agents searched former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach mansion for government documents the National Archives said Trump had wrongfully retained after he left office in 2021.

Later, a search warrant return — unsealed at Trump’s demand — noted FBI agents had removed 15 boxes of government documents from Trump’s home. Some were marked “top secret” or “classified.”

Here’s how the three congressmen responded:

Rep. Ben Cline: “Today’s raid by the FBI of President Trump’s home is unprecedented, and it reeks of more of the same — the continued weaponization of the Department of Justice to target a past and possibly future political opponent. That’s a story from a third world country; not from America.”

Rep. Morgan Griffith: “Raiding the home of a former president of the United States is an extraordinary action. The FBI and Department of Justice must offer an explanation immediately. Attorney General [Merrick] Garland and Director [Christopher] Wray cannot expect that Americans kept in the dark about their unprecedented choice will retain any faith in their impartiality.”

Rep. Bob Good: “The continued weaponization of the federal government against its citizens and political opponents continues under the Biden/Garland march toward a police state.”

Without quite saying so explicitly, all three statements appear to hint the search was improper or somehow untoward. Despite those, there’s strong evidence the search was legal and constitutional.

The FBI applied to a federal court for advance permission to search the mansion. A federal magistrate judge in Florida granted the request after he found agents established probable cause the government records were at Mar-a-Lago.

This is exactly how our nation’s founding fathers specified federal searches and seizures should occur, when they wrote the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It specifically allows searches when there’s probable cause.

It’s also worth noting the congressman didn’t even try to argue the search was unconstitutional or illegal. That’s because they know better.

Under current law, ex-presidents are subject to constitutional searches just like everybody else.

If Cline, Griffith and Good believe former presidents should be immune, they’re free to introduce such an immunity law. But none has — so we can chalk up those statements to political weasel words.

A couple of days later, all three bemoaned passage of the stupidly named Inflation Reduction Act.

But their focus was not on the silly name Democrats gave it. Instead, Cline, Griffith and Good all focused on the law’s increased funding for the IRS.

Here are the statements they issued:

Rep. Ben Cline: “The package provides $80 billion to double the size of the IRS, adding an army of 87,000 new enforcement agents to spy into Americans’ private financial accounts and harass taxpayers and small businesses. This will make the IRS workforce larger than the Pentagon, FBI, State Department, and Customs and Border Patrol, combined.”

Rep. Morgan Griffith: “Thanks to the $80 billion this bill sends to the IRS to hire 87,000 new agents, more middle-income earners can expect a time-consuming and expensive audit.”

Rep. Bob Good: “Democrats are voting to add an army of 87,000 IRS agents who will target middle class taxpayers and conduct at least 1 million more audits each year. It’s time to stop weaponizing Washington against Americans.”

In emails Monday, I asked spokesmen for Cline, Griffith and Good where the 87,000 number comes from — because it’s not in the bill. I also asked Good’s spokeswoman where he got the understanding it would result in more than 1 million additional audits. But I got no answers before deadline.

I also put some questions to Lauren Winebrenner, regional spokeswoman for the IRS.

She referred me to a number of different agency documents for the answers.

One was an August letter from Trump-appointed IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig to Congress. It noted the Inflation Reduction Act spans 10 years — not one year. Thus, the appropriation is not $80 billion in one fell swoop. Averaged, it’s $8 billion per year.

Second, that $80 billion breaks down thusly: $5 billion to update technology; $25 billion for operations and $45 billion for tax compliance. It’s hardly $80 billion Cline and Griffith suggested would be spent on tax enforcement. They almost doubled the actual number when exaggerating it.

Prior to the bill’s passage, Rettig told the U.S. Senate, “audit rates will not rise relative to recent years for households making under $400,000.”

Harry Schwarz, a local certified public accountant and principal in the Roanoke office of Brown Edwards said the audit rates will rise disproportionately on people who earn more than $400,000, but the agency also will be looking at tax credits claimed by lower-income earners.

The latter happened to me personally in 2018. The IRS audited my 2017 return because I’d claimed a college-tuition tax credit under the American Opportunity Act. The IRS wanted me to substantiate the credit, which was worth $2,000 or so.

My audit was by mail, and Schwarz said more than half of audits occur that way now.

“Nowadays, [the percentage of audits] is much higher by mail because of the shortage of [IRS] employees,” he added.

And that’s because Congress has been starving the IRS of funding since 2010. The appropriation in the Inflation Reduction Act seeks to resolve that manpower problem.

My “audit” amounted to an exchange of letters. The IRS first asked me to send them a copy of a tax form issued by James Madison University, documenting the amount Donna and I had paid that year for our son’s tuition. We also included his 2017 college transcript, which documented Zach was enrolled there.

In the second response, I sent copies of our canceled checks to the university.

About a month later, the IRS concluded the audit in my favor. It sent us $1,000 of our refund that the agency had been holding until the audit concluded.

The process wasn’t particularly pleasant. But it didn’t leave me fearful I was somehow being treated unfairly.

Schwarz told me audits can easily feel threatening to taxpayers, because when it comes to tax compliance, the IRS’s attitude is, “you’re guilty until you prove yourself innocent, which is backwards compared to the criminal justice system.”

He added: “When the IRS says, ‘we’re here to help you,’ that’s a misnomer. The IRS is there to ensure you’re in compliance with tax laws.”

If you’re not in compliance, you should be. And if you are, what’s so worrisome about an audit?