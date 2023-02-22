When examining quotes in any news publication, one should always take the utmost care. Especially when the utterances in question seem beyond peculiar. We journalists usually get it right, but there are occasional exceptions.

That’s exactly how I approached a recent statement in The New York Times regarding the nature of evidence. The newspaper attributed it to Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, a lawyer and graduate of Washington and Lee University’s School of Law. He’s also married to a judge.

Before we get to the strange words, here’s some context.

In case you hadn’t noticed, the congressman from Salem is no longer a congressional backbencher. In January, the GOP assumed control of the House for the first time since 2018. Now, Griffith’s among the House Republican leadership. He chairs the House Energy Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

Earlier this month, Chairman Griffith convened a hearing on the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It lasted about four hours. Sheryl Gay Stolberg, a veteran reporter for The New York Times (who previously shared in two Pulitzer Prizes while at the Los Angeles Times) covered it.

The witnesses — top officials from the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — gave sworn testimony, which Griffith noted wasn’t unusual.

Griffith administered their oaths, advised the witnesses that lying could be a violation of federal law and noted they could have attorneys present if they wished. (None did.)

A wide-ranging discussion ensued, touching on vaccines, the efficacy of masking, the pandemic-forced closure of schools, and much more.

In general, Republicans sounded skeptical and critical, the Democrats less so. Griffith himself lambasted NIH for ignoring 14 congressional letters requesting COVID information. Not all of it was political posturing, but there was a decent amount.

One topic of discussion concerned $8 million in research grants, prior to 2020, from NIH to a non governmental organization called Eco-Health Alliance. With NIH’s knowledge, Eco-Health sent the money to a lab in Wuhan, China, where it funded research on bat coronaviruses. That’s the same city where the COVID-19 virus seemed to erupt in the fall of 2019.

A recent inspector general’s report found NIH was negligent in its oversight of those Wuhan subgrants. And that’s fueled all kinds of wild speculation among certain members of Congress, including (apparently) Griffith.

The investigation found the Wuhan lab was two years late submitting coronavirus-research progress reports. Those had been due in 2019, around the time of the pandemic’s outbreak. Another issue was $89,000 misspent under the subgrant. And the Wuhan lab never turned over other items, such as lab notebooks documenting its research.

Though Dr. Lawrence Tabak, acting director of the National Institutes of Health, acknowledged administrative oversights with the subgrants, he noted NIH had terminated the Wuhan contract nearly three years ago. And he vehemently disputed any suggestions the subgrant funded by NIH had been used to create the COVID-19 virus.

That seemed like the thrust of questions from Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Arizona.

“The most important point to appreciate here is that the viruses that were under study in that subproject bear no relationship to SARS COV2” [the pandemic virus], Tabak testified. “They are genetically distinct. They are absolutely unrelated to SARS COV2. That’s the most important thing to understand.”

“And how do you know that for sure, sir?” Lesko asked.

“By looking at the genetic sequence,” Tabak replied. “It would be equivalent to saying that a human is equivalent to … a cow. That’s how distant the sequences of the bat viruses that they were using in this work were, to the actual SARS COV2.”

That brings us to three paragraphs, deep in The New York Times article by Stolberg. They’re bolded below.

But Representative Morgan Griffith, Republican of Virginia, who leads one of the two subcommittees that convened Wednesday’s hearing, was not persuaded by Dr. Tabak.

While he conceded that he did not have absolute proof that a lab leak caused the pandemic, Mr. Griffith said that, as a lawyer, he did not feel the need to eliminate “all doubts.” Rather, he said, he is convinced beyond “a reasonable doubt,” in part because China has withheld information from the United States and in part because of the irregularities uncovered by the inspector general.

“What he has is a lack of evidence,” Mr. Griffith said of Dr. Tabak. “He does not have evidence that they didn’t study the coronavirus that became Covid-19.”

Griffith didn’t utter those words during the four-hour hearing, which can be watched on YouTube. Most likely, they occurred as his response to questions from Stolberg after the hearing ended. That would not be unusual.

But the statements are so absurd, it’s mind-boggling any lawyer would voice them. In American courts, a lack of evidence isn’t considered evidence of anything.

To understand the good reason why, let’s perform a simple thought exercise: Can Morgan Griffith prove he’s never set foot on the moon? Assuming he cannot, should we conclude it’s beyond a reasonable doubt he did? No, that would be unreasonable.

What Griffith described instead sounds like a legal system in an alternate universe, or something one could find in fiction by Franz Kafka. The utterances attributed to Griffith turned the rules of evidence on their head.

I sought to find out more about more about the statements, such as if and when Griffith actually made them. But that’s where I struck out.

Stolberg didn’t respond to my email asking if she obtained the quote following the Feb. 8 hearing. No surprise there. (I felt a little weird asking, because it’s atypical for a journalist to pose to such a question to a reporter at another news outlet.)

The story remains unaltered on The New York Times website. Make of that what you will.

I also emailed Griffith’s communications director, Mollie Timmons, and included the passage from The Times.

Was the concluding quote accurate? I asked her. If not, what did Rep. Griffith actually say? Or was it plucked out of context, so as to cast a meaning the congressman didn’t intend? If so, what did he intend?

Timmons, who joined Griffith’s staff in January, didn’t respond to my Feb. 14 email, or to an identical one sent Feb. 17. I also sent her two messages via Twitter, requesting a reply. There’s been none yet.

The non-responses leave us with a number of possibilities.

One is, Griffith was misquoted, and that he never uttered that topsy-turvy mischaracterization about evidence. If that’s what happened, The New York Times owes the congressman a correction, at least. So far it hasn’t published one.

Another possibility is The Times quoted Griffith accurately — but he misspoke, as politicians occasionally do. In that case, the usual move is to quickly acknowledge the goof, explain what was intended, and move on.

But that hasn’t happened, either. (It’s also possible Griffith misspoke but is reluctant to bring more attention to the mistake by acknowledging it.)

The final possibility is that Griffith meant to say those words.

Maybe he actually believes that NIH paid Chinese researchers to develop COVID-19 in a Wuhan biolab, and it got unleashed on the world by accident, or whatever. And that this happened during Donald Trump’s presidency, and the chief “evidence” it occurred is a “lack of evidence” that it didn’t.

That sounds like a nutty, QAnon-ish conspiracy theory, or a plot in an old Superman comic book — especially in light of Tabak’s emphatic and detailed rebuttal.

I urge you to draw your own conclusions as to all the unanswered questions above. Just one of them is, who’s more likely telling the truth, Tabak or Griffith?

Keep in mind that only one of them spoke under oath.

And that wasn’t Rep. Morgan Griffith.