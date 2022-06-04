CASEY: Strong hints that 'horror' will be revealed in the Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings

Western Virginia played a significant role in the Watergate scandal, the biggest political crime in American history. That’s because of a freshman congressman from Roanoke, M. Caldwell Butler. He was elected in 1972 just months after the Watergate break-in.

The attorney and staunch Republican had earlier served six terms in the Virginia House of Delegates. In that role he helped break the decades-long stranglehold over Virginia politics held by the racist Byrd Organization, a gang of conservative Democrats.

As a new congressman confronting Watergate in the nation’s capital, Butler initially sided with President Richard Nixon and others in the GOP who claimed the scandal was fake news. But he later broke with the president and his party after White House tapes revealed Nixon personally conspired to cover-up the Watergate break-in.

Butler was a freshman in Congress at the time, and his brave vote for articles of impeachment against Nixon was big news in its day. Arguably, it cemented Butler’s reputation in history as a leader who considered right and wrong more important than politics.

All of this would be ancient history — except for some televised congressional hearings later this week. Those are rare, especially on network prime time. They concern another political scandal that appears even bigger than Watergate: The Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington.

The hearings begin at 8 p.m. Thursday, and if you’re planning an InsurrectionGate watch party, I’m open to invitations.

Butler died in July 2014, so he’s not around for the upcoming hearings about an ex-president who appears far more corrupt than Nixon. But two other notable characters from our region are involved.

One is Tim Heaphy, former U.S. Attorney for Western Virginia, appointed by then-President Barack Obama in 2009. Heaphy left that position in 2014, and in 2018 became counsel to the University of Virginia, a job under Virginia’s Attorney General.

While at UVa, the Democrat was temporarily loaned out to the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, as its chief investigative counsel. Though he still plays that role, he no longer holds the UVa position.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, dismissed Heaphy and dozens of other appointees in the AG’s office just before Miyares’ swearing-in back in January.

Heaphy’s been characteristically tight-lipped during his time with the committee. Back in August, shortly after his appointment, he told the publication UVAToday that, like many others, he’d watched the televised attack on the U.S. Capitol “with surprise and disappointment.”

“My role as Chief Investigative Counsel to the Select Committee gives me an opportunity to help find out what led to those events and what we need to do to ensure they do not recur,” he told the publication in a statement.

The other character involved in the committee’s investigation is former congressman Denver Riggleman, a Republican who represented Virginia’s 5th Congressional District from 2019 to 2021.

Riggleman lost his bid for reelection to Bob Good, R-Campobell, in the 2020 Republican primary. Last August, Riggleman was also appointed to the select committee around the same time as Heaphy.

Known in the 5th District for his ownership of an Afton craft distillery, Riggleman also has an investigative background. Before he got into the liquor business, he served 15 years in the U.S. Air Force, first as an avionics technician and later as an intelligence officer.

In 2007, he founded Analytics Warehouse, a contractor for the National Security Agency, and served as its CEO for eight years.

In recent days, Riggleman’s been more forthcoming than Heaphy about what Americans can expect to hear and see in the Select Committee’s upcoming hearings. I reached out to him via email last week – he didn’t get back to me.

But Wednesday night, Riggleman appeared on “Anderson Cooper 360.” Thursday morning, he was back on the air with CNN’s Brianna Keller.

He dropped heavy hints of major fireworks in store for America. His own reaction to what he’s learned is “horror,” he told Cooper.

Unlike Watergate, this time around there don’t appear to be any Oval Office tapes, which proved to be Nixon’s undoing. After Caldwell Butler personally heard Nixon conspiring to cover up the Watergate break-in, he could no longer support the president.

But we do have texts to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. They reveal the private thoughts and actions of people close to Donald Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election. And those may be even more powerful than tapes.

Riggleman has reviewed thousands of texts. He said they started almost immediately following Trump’s 2020 election loss. And they continued all the way up to Jan. 6. Riggleman told Cooper he’d read them multiple times, with a growing sense of “horror.”

Some of those we’ve already heard about, such as the texts from Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham during the insurrection, that beseeched Meadows to get Trump to call off the melee at the U.S. Capitol.

But there were many more we haven’t heard about, from “sitting and former members of Congress, you’re talking about Trump appointees, you’re talking about fundraisers and donors, you’re talking about group texts,” Riggleman told Cooper.

And just like it took Congress a long time to get its hands on Nixon’s Oval Office tapes in the Watergate era, it’s taken the Select Committee months to organize those Insurrection texts chronologically, and to match the phones that sent them to actual names.

Some of the most eyebrow-raising, Riggleman said on CNN, came from Virginia Thomas, a conservative Republican activist who’s married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

“I think what people are going to understand about the Meadows text messages is how horrible they are,” Riggleman told Cooper. “When I first saw them, uh, my bemusement turned into horror pretty quickly when I saw some of the language that’s being used in there.

“I actually had to get away from the computer a couple times as I was looking at these text messages.”

Riggleman added that some he read were “as crazy as, you know, the Orcs are storming the bridge, right? And we need to have some wizard spells to cast on them to, you know, stop the monkey-birds from attacking us.”

(Orcs are fictional humanoid monsters featured in the fantasy novels of J.R.R. Tolkien, such as the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.)

“And I would have somebody high up — you know, very high up in the Trump administration — [respond, saying]: “Oh, that’s interesting, I wonder if that’s true?” And it wasn’t just what they were saying. It wasn’t just this sort of spiritual warfare coupled with, you know, QAnon-type of, um, religiosity and types of conspiracy theories.

“It was the fact that nobody pushed back. Or they would tacitly agree. Or they would say, this is the plan we need to do.”

Later in the conversation, Riggleman added this:

“I’ve read those text messages so many times you almost feel like you’re reading a fantasy novel. And I think people need to understand that the committee has an amazing challenge to try to get around the horror of those text messages, and some of the things that you see on there.

“And it is horror, because these are people who are serving our government, and you can see all those QAnon and other conspiracy theories had inundated the Republican Party all the way up to the top levels.”

It also sounds like the same type of emotions Caldwell Butler described in coming to the realization that Nixon was a crook.

All of which is to suggest that you might want to stock up on popcorn and tune in Thursday night and beyond.

Butler is no longer with us. But something tells me he’ll be watching from his perch in Heaven, surrounded by a flock of angels. With a wry frown on his face that suggests, “I can’t believe this is happening again.”

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter:.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.