CASEY: The 6th public hearing over a 7-acre rezoning in the past 5 years

We’re now into year five of developer Robert Fralin’s tireless quest to build apartments and/or town homes at the most screwed-up intersection in Roanoke’s southwest quadrant.

That’s the triple confluence of Brandon Avenue, Main Street and Sherwood Avenue, near a flood-prone area that touches on the Wasena and Raleigh Court neighborhoods. Towers Shopping Center is just a stone’s throw to the east.

Known as 0 Brandon Ave. — or alternately as 1002 Brandon Ave. — the parcel comprises 7.5 acres of mostly trees. It fronts Murray Run, a normally placid stream that jumps its banks periodically.

Existing zoning that’s been in place for years would permit construction of 12 single-family homes on the land. Just about everyone agrees that adding that many new driveways onto Brandon Avenue would make an already bad intersection worse.

To be precise, the parcel is not owned by Fralin personally, but by one of his companies, which is one of many subsidiaries of R.P. Fralin Inc.

Wynne Phillips, a company spokeswoman, described the business as “a fully-integrated real estate development company with a complex ownership structure” and “over 40 hardworking employees and approximately 300 subcontractors.”

Fralin first sought to get the parcel upzoned in 2017, after the company purchased an option to buy the land from BNC Bank. At that time the company asked the city to approve 54 apartments there, with a single access onto Brandon Avenue.

Otherwise, “we are fully prepared to develop the property by right and will do so if we cannot come to a reasonable solution,” Brian McCahill, chief operating and chief financial officer for R. Fralin companies said at the time.

Residents in the area fought the proposed development. The Roanoke Planning Commission, an advisory body, recommended approval of it, 5-0. Usually, a unanimous planning commission vote presages easy passage by the Roanoke City Council. That’s not what happened, however.

Instead, the council rejected the rezoning, 6-0. Despite the single entryway off Brandon that Fralin proposed, council members cited traffic impact near the oddly designed intersection as a chief reason to keep the current zoning in place.

The company exercised its option anyway, and went through with the land purchase. Curiously, the developer didn’t build any single-family homes there.

In 2021, R.P. Fralin Inc. was back before the planning commission, with a proposal for even more intensive development. On that go-around, the company requested a mix of town homes and apartments — in all, 69 dwelling units worth $10 million.

Once again residents of Wasena, Raleigh Court and nearby upscale Oakwood Drive fought the rezoning. And once again, the planning commission recommended approval, this time 4-1. But the Roanoke City Council shot it down in a subsequent 4-3 vote.

On the “no” side, the crucial fourth vote came from former Councilman Robert Jeffrey, who’s now in prison following subsequent convictions for embezzlement and obtaining money under false pretenses.

(The council later appointed Anita Price, a council veteran, to temporarily fill Jeffrey’s seat through Dec. 31. Luke Priddy, who won a special election for Jeffrey’s seat, will occupy it beginning in January.)

And once again, R.P. Fralin Inc. did not build any single-family homes at the intersection, as the existing zoning allows.

Now the developer is back again with a third proposal. The Roanoke Planning Commission recommended approval 6-1 Monday night, after a public hearing. Roughly a dozen residents spoke in opposition, again.

On Dec. 19, it goes before a lame-duck city council holding its final meeting of 2022. That public hearing will be the sixth in five years about rezoning the 7-acre parcel.

R.P. Fralin Inc’s new plan is for 29 rental town homes, which will be leased at market rates, with a single ingress off Brandon Avenue.

Phillips, the company spokeswoman, said she was unable to offer any estimate on the rental rates, because the local real-estate market is not quite stable. Compared to the company’s 2021 development plan, the development’s density has been reduced by 58%, she noted.

Planning commissioners cited a need for 3,000 housing units in Roanoke and as justification for approval. The city’s planning staff recommended the rezoning, too.

And as you might have guessed, residents in the area are fighting once again. One of them is Cathy Greenberg of nearby Oakwood Drive — she lives on the on the other side of Murray Run. (Years ago, she was an advertising executive at this newspaper.)

Opponents have proclaimed their opposition with dozens of yellow yard signs that recently sprouted in front yards along Brandon Avenue and Main Street. And they mounted a petition on Change.org. As of Wednesday afternoon, 483 people had signed that.

Aside from the traffic, “it’s in a flood zone and will worsen the flooding that already occurs by replacing green space with buildings and parking lots,” Roanoke resident Mary Bullington commented on the petition.

“Nobody is sitting down saying, ‘What is the best use for this property,’” Greenberg told me. “I do think that’s the question.”

Murray Run last jumped its banks Nov. 11. That day the rising water was captured on video by Freeda Cathcart, Roanoke’s elected commissioner on the Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District.

Her footage depicts Kevin Weddle, who lives on Brandon Avenue a bit east and downstream from the proposed development.

He appears grim-faced as muddy water from Murray Run overtakes his back yard and laps at the edge of his rear carport — without new development upstream.

At that point, the rising water is within a foot of Weddle’s rear shed, and appears to be about 15 feet, perhaps less, from his home’s foundation.

“Sir, are you concerned about the development they’re talking about doing upstream from you?” Cathcart asks in the video.

“Yes ma’am,” Weddle replies. “If they do build, it’s going to get way worse. It’s going to be probably five to 10 times worse than this.”

The video concludes with Weddle ruminating on a possible lawsuit.

Monday night, representatives of R.P. Fralin Inc. and the opposing residents will square off for the sixth time in five years, at the council’s third rezoning hearing regarding the parcel.

If the opponents are smart, they’ll bring that 1 minute, 6-second video and play it during the hearing.

Viewers will see trees, and a couple of fence posts, surrounded by the overflowing creek, and behind that, a rushing muddy torrent in place of Murray Run’s usual quiet trickle. They also might notice a footbridge that usually goes across the creek behind Weddle’s house. On Nov. 11, it looked like an island surrounded on all sides by water.

If city council rejects the rezoning for the third time since 2017, “we are fully prepared to build single-family homes on the property,” Phillips told me in an email.

The company has made that claim before, though. I’m beginning to disbelieve it.