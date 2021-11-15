CASEY: They fought city hall — and a tree in Highland Park won

Members of the Roanoke City Council began getting some unhappy emails. One was from Bill McClure, who’s lived across Walnut Avenue from Highland Park for the past 27 years. He told me his kids, who are now adults, grew up watching the spruce grow.

McClure sent an email to all city council members Sunday night. Here’s a passage:

“We spend money on artwork, and other endeavors in the city, but why not keep a natural piece of art, keep our tree canopy, and BUY a tree like from a sustainable tree farm, and not cut a neighborhood natural wonder?” McClure wrote to each council member Sunday.

Then a series of amazing events occurred.

McClure said his email elicited quick and positive replies from Councilman Joe Cobb and Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd.

Cobb’s reply, which arrived in McClure’s inbox Monday before 10:30 a.m., noted that over the weekend Cobb brought the matter to the attention of City Manager Bob Cowell.

Cowell told Cobb that in light of the objections raised, “I have instructed the Parks Department to determine if an acceptable tree may be purchased,” if a suitable donation could not be found. Cowell even authorized spending up to $2,000 on the tree.